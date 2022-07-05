Banner year may mean lull in economic growth

With a banner year in the books for local economic development, there could be a lull in new announcements before the next wave of growth occurs.

Former Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Public Service Authority (PSA) Board at his last meeting on June 21 before his retirement that business had been so good in Henry County lately, the inventory of shovel-ready sites had been nearly depleted.

Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) President Mark Heath echoed Hall's comments at a regular Board of Supervisors meeting last week, but indicated plans to rectify the problem were in the works.

A grant application with the U.S. Department of Transportation has been submitted with the North Carolina Department of Transportation agreeing to be a partner and administrator on a project to improve U.S. Route 220 at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre — a precursor to what could evolve into actual first-construction of what could become I-73.

Geotechnical explorations have been completed and included in a development study for Phase II of Commonwealth Crossing that is "approximately 95 percent complete," a report to the PSA Board shows.

Site work on Lot 4 at Commonwealth Crossing, where Crown Holdings is located, is 98 percent complete "with vertical construction well underway," the PSA report shows.

Crown Holdings recently announced expansion for a warehouse on the property.

"This was competitive," Heath told the Board of Supervisors last week. "Sites in other states were considered, but they decided to expand here."

Grading at Lot 5 at Commonwealth Crossing is being done by C.W. Cauley and Son at a cost of $750,000. The PSA report indicates the project, expected to be completed in late fall, will create a 7-acre site for new construction.

Also, a gas line is being installed by Southwestern Virginia Gas Company that will service any natural gas needs at Commonwealth Crossing. The PSA report did not make clear when the installation would be complete.

Annual Report

"It's been another great year," said Heath to the Board of Supervisors last week as he past around the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Annual Report - FY2022. "Tim Hall's fingerprints are on a lot of the announcements we've had recently and previously."

Highlighting the four-page report was Schock GmbH, a German sink manufacturer, that announced on Sept. 28 plans to invest $85 million to establish its first quartz composite sink production facility in the United States in Henry County.

The company purchased a 95,500 square-foot facility on 14.7 acres within the Patriot Centre Industrial Park marking the company's first expansion outside of Germany.

The investment will create 355 new jobs.

"Since its inception in 1924 and with its invention of the quartz composite sink in 1979, Schock has taken a traditional craftsmanship approach when it comes to their product development. The company holds over 100 patents and offers more than 200 sink models in more than 40 colors among its product lines, including an environmentally-conscious line made from approximately 99% natural, renewable, or recycled raw materials," the report states.

Schock followed the announcement of Crown Holdings when, in early 2021, announced plans for a $145 million facility at Commonwealth Crossing, becoming the largest single economic investment in the history of Henry County.

"For the last twenty years I’ve traveled throughout the world and met some fantastic people, however Martinsville is the most welcoming place I’ve ever been to, with genuinely friendly people, that have made me feel so happy and comfortable. We were made to feel part of the family in Hugo’s [Restaurant] which is full of fun characters, reminds me of my local pub in the UK," Crown Holdings Projects Manager Richard Meakin said in the report.

In addition to Schock and Crown Holdings, the third announcement in the FY2021 EDC report came from VF Corporation who, in October, announced an expansion of 82 new jobs with a capital investment of $10.2 million. The Board of Supervisors approved the performance agreement with VF just last week.

For the year, there was a total of 437 new jobs announced, $115.2 million in new capital investment and $18.3 million added in new annual payroll.

Perhaps the most significant increase noted in the report is the average hourly wage increase for newly announced jobs increased from $17.38 an hour in 2019 to $20.14 an hour in 2021.

Tourism

Tourism in Martinsville and Henry County generated $49.96 million in revenue for the calendar year 2020, the report stated. This resulted in a 45% increase in sales tax revenue and a 17.7% increase in meals tax revenue for FY2021.

The occupancy tax revenue decreased by 2.9% over the same period and was attributed to restricted travel during the pandemic, the report said.

Phase 6A(1) for the Dick & Willie Trail is planned for the 1.75 miles between Mulberry Overlook and Mulberry Creek. Also, the master plan for Riverview Park is underway and scheduled for review by stakeholders, and a public input meeting will be held to finalize the plan, the report stated.

Trail count for the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail at the Smith River Sports Complex side was 42,923, averaging 118 people daily, the report showed.

The EDC continues to focus on recruiting a new hotelier to the area.

"We desperately need another hotel here," Heath said to the Board of Supervisors last week. "We're sending people to Greensboro. It's a great opportunity for someone."

Business

The EDC Annual Report indicates there was $1.28 million in total small business capital investment in the past fiscal year, and over 80 entrepreneurs and business owners attended various workshops and events that included OSHA adherence, local and regional grants, franchising and digital marketing.

"In addition to coordinating traditional incentive packages, the EDC Business Development Division continues to focus on entrepreneurship and the growth of second-stage small businesses," the report states. "Training workshops, government procurement assistance, site visits, resource referrals, targeted funding, and support services are just a few of the offerings available to businesses."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

