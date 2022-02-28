Banners celebrate Fayette as part of uptown

Accountant Cordelia Faye Holland has seen a lot of change in the Fayette Street area since she opened her business in 1992 – and for the better.

“It is amazing to watch the transformation that is on Fayette at this point,” Holland said during a ceremony celebrating new banners on lightposts along Fayette Street. The hanging of the banners was a partnership between the Harvest Foundation and Martinsville Uptown Partnership.

The block in front of her business used to be an empty field. Once the home of Dr. Dana Baldwin’s businesses which were the heartbeat of a thriving Black community, it now is the site of New College Institute.

People used to say of Fayette “that it’s not the safest street and all that,” Holland said. “And to see all the investments that are being made on Fayette Street lately is just very refreshing.

“When we got the lights finally – because we’ve always had to struggle for inclusiveness on Fayette Street – to me now the entities that be come see us and they want to include us, and that is such an interesting phenomenon, and we really appreciate it. …

“Thank you so much to the City of Martinsville to finally recognize where Fayette Street’s place is within the city, that we are uptown Martinsville; we’re not just Fayette Street.”

She said it is a blessing that the city recently has been including Fayette Street “in all the little things that you do,” such as hanging Christmas wreaths there during the holiday.

“We never had them for a very long time, because we were not included. Now to see the banners and the lights and everything else that goes on with the rest of the city – It’s a little thing, but it’s really amazing for us.”

Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the uptown improvement projects, starting with curbs and gutters, began in the late 1970s in the Commercial Business District (CBD) in the area of Church and Main streets between Clay and Moss streets.

Other improvements included moving utilities underground, installing lighting, widening the streets and putting “pockets of parking,” he said.

“Fayette Street was not included initially in those improvements,” he said, “and that later was added” due to factors including growth of business in the Fayette corridor and “the recognition of the importance to the Fayette corridor to the uptown Martinsville area.”

“Fayette certainly is now an integral part and a viable component of uptown Martinsville,” he said, and future developments such as new apartments “further solidify and cement the importance of the Fayette Street corridor” in uptown.

Mayor Kathy Lawson listed businesses that used to be on Fayette Street. Of those that were present when she was young, only the hotel and Prillaman’s Market remain.

Natalie Hodge, immediate past president of the board of directors of UP, said, “Today’s ceremony to celebrate the raising of uptown banners on Fayette Street, our historically Black business district, provides us with an incredible opportunity to honor the contributions of African-Americans to uptown and the local economy while creating space for future growth, success and collaboration.”

“The Harvest Foundation is excited to share in this occasion with the Fayette community, with Uptown Partnership and with the City of Martinsville,” said India Brown. “We are honored to partner with Uptown Partnership to invest in the brackets to hang the banners that you now see along Fayette Street which symbolize the Fayette community’s inclusion into uptown Martinsville.”

Other speakers included UP Executive Director Kathy Deacon, St. Paul High Street Baptist Church Pastor Matthew Brown and First Baptist East Martinsville Pastor Charles Whitfield.

Holly Kozelsky writes for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or 638-8801 ext. 2430.

