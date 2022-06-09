Barbara Parker and Carter Bank & Trust honored

Barbara Parker and Carter Bank & Trust were both awarded the 2022 Clyde Hooker Award at Piedmont Arts.

The award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker Jr. for his support of the arts. It is presented each year to individuals and businesses that are involved in supporting Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville and Henry County.

The awards were presented Tuesday evening at the museum.

“I remember the first ceremony 20 years ago when we honored Clyde Hooker, who was a true champion of the arts,” said Parker, who for many years was the museum’s director of programs. “I’m truly honored to be here … I must tell you that I have received so much more in return than I could ever have done for Piedmont Arts.”

When Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston presented the award to Parker, she listed the many ways that Parker has contributed to the arts. She said that Parker was passionate about the arts since she was just 9 years old and then went on to major in theater with a concentration in costume design in college. She started a performing arts series, promoted enhanced hands-on learning about cultures and ancient civilizations, helped start TheatreWorks Community Players and founded the For Alison foundation, a non-profit organization that provides arts opportunities for children in southern Virginia in memory of her daughter, the late Alison Parker.

Carter Bank & Trust Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke accepted the award on behalf of the bank. The award was announced by Piedmont Arts Board First Vice President Guy Stanley. Stanley said, “they’re more than a bank, they’re ambassadors for the communities they serve.”

“Carter Bank & Trust cares about you, your family, your business and our community,” Stanley said. “They believe their active community engagement support are essential to earning trust, enriching lives and building life-long relationships, and they live by those words.”

Van Dyke said, “On behalf of 700 associates with our company, I’m honored to accept this award for Carter Bank & Trust … We really do care about our communities. We’ve been doing this for over 40 years … A vital community needs a vital arts program and Piedmont Arts provides that.”

There were also two Arts in Education awards presented as well as two scholarship recipients announced.

The 2022 Arts in Education Awards were presented to sculpture artist Ed Dolinger and Clifton M. Jones, a guidance counselor at Campbell Court Elementary School. Piedmont Arts Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short announced both of the awards.

She said that Dolinger’s “unique ability to guide youth of many ages through intricate community projects, while keeping the students at the center, is praiseworthy” and that he has “helped to inspire and educate so many.”

“I appreciate this,” Dolinger said. “Hopefully we’ll be doing more of this soon.”

About Jones, Short said that he played an “integral part in bringing Dance Espanol to the students at Campbell Court Elementary School” and also acknowledged his work with both Piedmont Arts and the For Alison Foundation.

“I just want to say thank you to Piedmont Arts for this wonderful award and thanks to Barbara Parker and the For Alison Foundation that played such an amazing role for us this year,” Jones said.

Neither of the two scholarship recipients were in attendance for the awards ceremony, but the first recipient was Onyinye Ugbomah-Otunuya. Ugbomah-Otunuya, who is pursuing a graphic and animation degree from Longwood University, received the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship, which has been awarded since 1987 to students who wish to pursue a degree in the arts.

The second scholarship, the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship, was awarded to Emily Maxey who is pursuing a music therapy degree from the University of Lynchburg. The award was established in 2008 to support students who are pursuing a degree in the arts.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

