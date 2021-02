A fire that broke out at 4338 Appalachian Drive in Fieldale shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday was contained to a building used as a barbershop behind a home.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was handled by the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department after about 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire or the amount of the damage has not been disclosed, but firefighters on the scene said they were able to save much of the building's contents.

No other details were available.