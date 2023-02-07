Special needs day care has come to Martinsville and Henry County with The Barrow Center, 790 Irisburg Road (Freedom Baptist Church) in Axton.

After months of planning, licensing and fundraising by owner Sierra Barrow, the licensed therapeutic child day center is accepting registrations of children. Those interested can visit thebarrowcenter.org and click on the registration tab.

As a licensed therapeutic child day center, the facility will provide day care services for babies and children up to age 18 who have special needs of all types of developmental issues including, but not limited to, delayed development, autism and cerebral palsy.

The Barrow Center is only the third licensed therapeutic child day center in the state of Virginia, Barrow said. The center only accepts atypical developing children who can operate at levels ranging from high functioning to a higher severity.

“You name it, we don’t have any restrictions,” Barrow said. “That was the big part of doing this facility is no matter their diagnosis or their level of needs, we’ll be able to take them.”

Barrow said the facility aims to be inclusive to a wide variety of needs and can take kids with feeding tubes, tracheotomy tubes and cap tracheotomy tubes, wheelchairs, walkers and more. The staff will have Virginia medication administration training, and Barrow herself is a nurse.

Barrow got the idea to start this organization when she saw her sister-in-law Melissa Hankins struggle to find quality care for her daughter, Alexis “Lexy” Hankins, now 21.

“Until you experience having a child like this, it’s a challenge in the area to be able to give her everything that she needs,” Lexy Hankins’ grandmother Beverly Riddle said. “I know there’s so many children out there that are going to be able to benefit from this.”

The current location is three rooms inside the church facility, but Barrow said she plans to expand as the client base grows.

There two smaller rooms for one for ages 2 1/2 and younger and one for 2 1/2 to 5 years of age, and a large room that is shared with the church for respite care and after-school care children with activities such as board games, swings, crafts and sensory chairs.

For the space they are in there are five slots for each of the two younger groups and up to 50 slots for the after-school group. But to have that many kids, the center would need more staff.

It has four staff members and one more in the process of joining the staff.

There is a designated outside area for the children to play and participate in activities. The center is accepting donations of toys such as chalk and bubbles for that area.

They also need additional crafts, educational materials for young children and monetary donations. Barrow’s biggest concern, she said, is making sure her staff is paid.

“When I was coming up with this idea not only was I trying to think of resources and a place to go, but those that also are under income,” Barrow said.

The facility has begun the process of trying to become a Medicaid provider and hopes to accept the Development Disability Waiver and the Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus Waiver, which both provide aid for care for special needs individuals.

The center is also in the process of becoming a Child Care Subsidy Vendor through the Virginia Department of Social Services, which will help eligible families pay for child care in children up to 18 years of age, Barrow said.

They are also in the process of becoming a Day Support Program which will allow them to accept adults over the age of 18, such as Lexy.

The hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Barrow said the hours will expand to Monday through Friday by the middle of March.

The center is still looking for employees preferably with child care backgrounds and will train in special needs care. Resumes can be sent to info@thebarrowcenter.org.

“People are scared of medically fragile children. It's intimidating to them,” Barrow said. “It’s hard to find that help so when you do find that help you gotta take care of that help and make sure they’re taken care of as well.”

For tours or registration, call 276-806-2797 or private message The Barrow Center Facebook page. To make a donation or become a sponsor, visit thebarrowcenter.org.