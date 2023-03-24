The Bassett Library is poised for growth with a new $2.25 million capital campaign supporting its expansion.

The Bassett Library Steering Committee, Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL), Friends of the BRRL and The Harvest Foundation unveiled the renovation plans and the start of the fundraising campaign Friday. Harvest presented a ceremonial check for $396,184 toward the project.

Bassett Branch Library Manager Karen Barley described the proposed changes.

The additions would be built off the present front and left side of the building, increasing the size of the library to 10,000 square feet from its present 6,000 square feet, she said

What is now the left side of the building would become the new front entrance. A T-shaped addition to that side would have a large foyer entrance (the stem of the T), then a corridor leading to the rest of the library (the present building. To the left of the corridor would be a meeting room, and to the right would be a children's room (both in the new addition). Each would fit up to 50 people comfortably.

BRRL Director Rick Ward said an innovative aspect of that meeting room is that it could be left accessible after hours for groups that wanted to use it, while the rest of the library could be locked closed. The children's room, he said, is particularly needed, as the present one only fits about a dozen comfortably.

The current meeting room and children's area can fit 12 people "and we're standing room only. Can you imagine having 40 to 50 kids in there during a program, which we typically have in the summer? "It's wall-to-wall, elbow-to-elbow."

New rooms built along what is the current front of the library would a study room, staff areas, an office, storage areas and a drive-thru service area.

"The drive-through window is something that happened during Covid when we were running curbside, going out daily to take Covid tests, kits, materials, run faxes and copies, and everything ... and when the architect said 'What do you need if you could wish for the moon?' I said 'A drive-thru window,'" Barley said. A drive-thru window is "a great service" for handicapped people, the elderly, parents with small children in the car and others who would find it easier than going inside.

The main area of the library would be arranged differently. The Young Adult section would have its own dedicated area. "Our teens are our future. Our teens are our underserved population, and I want to have a space designated for them where they feel comfortable, where they have their alternative seating and their plugs" for devices, Barley said.

There would be a large computer area with computers with internet access, a DVD room, two study rooms and, of course, bookshelves. The circulation desk would be placed close to where it is now, but facing the other way.

The library would be more easily accessible, with more handicapped parking by both the main entrance and the back door, which will be open for patron use. Aisles and the updated bathrooms also would accommodate wheelchairs.

Barley has been with the library for 38 years, she said. The present Bassett library building was purchased 25 years ago through fundraising, she said; before that, the library was housed with the Bassett Historical Center in the brick building across the road where the Historical Center remains.

The Bassett Library has grown in programming, services, technology and visits, she said, and "we're not running out of space." In 2019, the BRRL Board agreed to consult with an architect to investigate expansion possibilities. They chose a Blackburg firm which specializes in renovating libraries. The pandemic slowed the progress, but by 2021 the completed architectural drawings were complete, and the BRRL Board approved to move forward with fundraising.

The Steering Committee, which is composed of members of the board, the foundation and patrons "who are dedicated, patrons who love this library as much as I do" has been planning events "and this future of our library," Barley said.

The Bassett Library Steering Committee are Co-Chairs Betty "Boots" Turner and Lewis Turner, Sherry Vestal, Margaret Caldwell, Tabitha Ramey, Tony McMillan, Ruby Davis, Crystal Keffer, Mary Strowmire, Whitney Mitchell, Rick Ward, Karen Barley, Betsy Haskins.

Barley is receiving and managing the donations. Checks should be made payable to BRRL Foundation-Bassett Expansion, and mail them to Bassett Branch Library Expansion Project, 3969 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Va., 24055.