Bassett couple escape house fire

A couple was burned out of their home on Wells Hollow Road in Bassett, but they managed to escape with their lives.

Bassett Fire Chief Charlie "Junior" Lynch Jr. said he thought the home was a "total loss" but there were no injuries in the Sunday night fire.

"The call came in at 8:15 p.m. to Wells Hollow Road and we arrived about seven or eight minutes later and located two people that had been inside," said Lynch.

Richard Helmondallar and Christina Richards were unhurt and had managed to pull some of their belongings out of the home by the time the fire department arrived.

Lynch said the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety assisted the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and even though the structure was still standing, he didn't think it could be saved.

Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett told the Bulletin Monday afternoon that the fire is under investigation, but a cause had not yet been determined and the amount of damage had not yet been estimated.

Garrett said the Red Cross was assisting Helmondallar and Richards.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

