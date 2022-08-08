Bassett family blames Sheriff's Department for son's death

A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the Sheriff's Office for his death.

The records were already removed from the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System on Monday, but on Sunday they showed Bradley Steven Hensley, 42, had been charged with petit larceny and possession of burglary tools and was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said Hensley told deputies on Saturday that he was having difficulty breathing and those deputies "immediately summonsed [sic] the Wellpath medical staff on duty." The release did not make clear what time Hensley registered his complaint, but at approximately 7:33 a.m. the deputies found Hensley "lying in his bed," and "in medical duress."

Hensley "became unconscious and unresponsive," and deputies began CPR until the medical staff arrived and then an automated external defibrillator was used to try and revive Hensley, the release said.

Three minutes after life-saving measures had begun, the 911 Communications Center was notified, and Henry County Public Safety arrived 9 minutes after the call was made. Hensley was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

"Sheriff [Lane] Perry came to my business with five or six deputies and told me my son was dead," said Brad Hensley's father, Bobby Hensley. "He wouldn't answer any of my questions even though I kept asking.

"When he wouldn't tell me anything, I told him to get off my property. He may not answer for me, but one day... it might not be in the next month or the next year, but one day he'll have to answer before a federal court judge."

CAH is an hereditary disorder of the adrenal glands, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says. The adrenal glands produce cortisol and regulate blood pressure and blood sugar, among other things.

Bobby and Robin Hensley do not have CAH, but both their son and daughter were born with it.

"They told us the odds were like winning the lottery," Hensley said.

Robin Hensley said both Brad and his sister, Jill, developed a severe form of "salt-wasting," a common condition of adults with CAH in which the adrenal glands make too little aldosterone, causing the body to be unable to retain enough sodium or salt. Untreated, the NIH says, death may occur.

The Hensley's said their children have been in medical distress multiple times before and without emergency treatment at a hospital, they would not have survived.

"His cellmate said he [Brad] was coughing up blood," Robin Hensley said. "They've got traffic cops running that jail. The girl at the front desk never could tell me anything."

Robin Hensley provided a hand-written list she got from her cellphone showing 18 phone calls she made to the Henry County Jail asking about her son over a four-day period.

She listed nine calls from her son from the jail over a three-day period and five calls from a "Lt. Jessee" with the Henry County Jail all on Aug. 5, the day before Brad Hensley died.

"If they had taken him to the hospital he'd be alive," said Bobby Hensley. "I told Jessee, 'You are my final attempt. My son 's life is in your hands.'"

The release from the Sheriff's Office said Hensley made the staff aware of his medical history when he was processed in on Aug. 2 and based on that information he was "placed under direct supervision and regularly monitored by the Wellpath medical staff," and was under "constant video surveillance."

Sheriff Lane Perry said Monday afternoon that a new jail with a new method of medical care had put him and his department in a "new spot."

"I haven't talked to Wellpath and they are the medical provider. It's their records," Perry said. "What I do know is he came into the adult center through Intake and was specifically placed in a cell with direct supervision so he could be monitored. I do know that a program was begun and he was placed in a cell and monitored extensively up to the point when the medical emergency happened."

Perry said the contract for medical services with Wellpath began with the opening of the new jail on March 25.

"So we partnered with Wellpath to be the medical provider and this is the very first incident," said Perry. "They are a nationwide company with a presence in Virginia."

Perry had no local contact information for Wellpath. The Bulletin reached out to Wellpath at the press contact provided on their website, but did not immediately receive a response.

The Medical Examiner in Roanoke has the body and as of Monday afternoon had not determined a cause of death. Perry said his investigators found no evidence of foul play.

"Our sympathy goes to the family," said Perry. "No one wants to see this."

Bobby Hensley said he would never get over his son's passing.

"They might as well have put a bullet in his head. At least then he wouldn't have suffered," said Bobby Hensley. "They killed him, and I'm going to be mad over this for the rest of my life."