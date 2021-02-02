 Skip to main content
Bassett father and daughter honored with firefighter of the year awards
Bassett father and daughter honored with firefighter of the year awards

David Meadows has been named Henry County Public Safety's Firefighter of the Year. This award traditionally is presented at an annual Christmas party, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the party was canceled and the award was presented to Meadows at the regular monthly meeting at the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department. 

Last month, Meadows' daughter, Savanna Meadows, was honored as Fire officer of the Year.

Both members are described as great assets to the department and "very dedicated to helping others."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

