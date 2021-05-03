Bassett Funeral Service is expanding into a new building and more services

Bassett Funeral Service is expanding, with a second location – and a new service.
The funeral service, located at 3665 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett, has bought a building just across the Smith River and about three miles south on Riverside Drive. It will become “a state-of-the-art cremation and tribute center and a chapel,” said Paul Kennedy, who owns the funeral service along with Daryl Martin.
They purchased the old Family Pharmacy building (across from Stanleytown Rehab) from Frith Construction around mid-March, Kennedy said. Now they are working with an architect on plans.
Cremations have been more and more common lately, Kennedy said, although he didn’t provide statistics. Bassett Funeral Services has been having cremations processed off site, but the new center will allow the funeral home to conduct cremations in Bassett.
“We are growing,” Kennedy said. “We see that a lot of families are going to cremation now, and we need to be able to offer more options to our families.”
The greater instances of cremation is likely because of a variety of factors, such as financial savings, desire for lessened environmental impact and a cultural shift, he said.
The site will have a place for families to wait as the body goes into the cremation chamber, he said. Funerals also could be in a chapel there.
“That is an option,” he said. “Some people may want to do that; some maybe would not.”
The new chapel also would provide Bassett Funeral Service a second place to conduct a funeral, whether or not it is associated with a cremation, he said. That would allow two families to be served at the same time.
The main staff, which includes manager Larry Joines, would continue to be stationed at the main site, and a cremation specialist would staff the new location, he said.
With its present location at more than 20,000 square feet, “we have the largest chapel in the area that will seat over 300,” Kennedy said. The size of the second chapel will not be determined until consultations with the designer and architect are complete.
“We have more traditional burials than we do cremations at this point,” he said, but the rise of cremations makes the time right for the expansion.
“Until we get everything up and running,” anyone interested in cremation should “call the main location. We could give them all the information they need.”
June will mark Bassett Funeral Service’s 25th year in operation and as part of the Henry County community.
In 2015 Kennedy won the Jack Dalton Award, which is presented by the Henry County Board of Supervisors to recognize community service. He serves on boards that includes those for the Bassett Historical Center, Bassett Rescue Squad and Martinsville-Henry County Social Services.
He has been a long-time organizer of parades in Bassett and has been a supporter of the MHC Chamber of Commerce, the Fieldale Community Ruritan Club and the Rangeley Ruritan Club.
Joines is a former president of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association and is on its board.
“We appreciate the trust that all of our families put into us over the years,” Kennedy said. “By the trust they put into us, this is the way we’ve been able to grow and offer this now. We have a great staff that is very compassionate about serving our families.”
