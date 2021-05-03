Bassett Funeral Service is expanding into a new building and more services

“That is an option,” he said. “Some people may want to do that; some maybe would not.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new chapel also would provide Bassett Funeral Service a second place to conduct a funeral, whether or not it is associated with a cremation, he said. That would allow two families to be served at the same time.

The main staff, which includes manager Larry Joines, would continue to be stationed at the main site, and a cremation specialist would staff the new location, he said.

With its present location at more than 20,000 square feet, “we have the largest chapel in the area that will seat over 300,” Kennedy said. The size of the second chapel will not be determined until consultations with the designer and architect are complete.

“We have more traditional burials than we do cremations at this point,” he said, but the rise of cremations makes the time right for the expansion.

“Until we get everything up and running,” anyone interested in cremation should “call the main location. We could give them all the information they need.”

June will mark Bassett Funeral Service’s 25th year in operation and as part of the Henry County community.