Bassett Furniture IT cleans up Bassett Community Center

Employees of the Bassett Furniture Industries IT department spent a long day Thursday to help clean up the Bassett Community Center (BCC) and participate in a team-bonding experience along the way.

They worked on a variety of projects, including painting, cleaning up vandal mess, spraying environmentally friendly weed killer around the property and sanding and refinishing picnic tables out by the pool.

“They came to do a team-building day of service and they chose us, lucky us,” Crabtree said. “They came over to do projects that we laid out ahead of time, and we bought the supplies that they needed to do those projects.”

Crabtree said that Melissa Dydyn and Mike Jones from Bassett both contacted her about setting up the projects for their employees.

“I feel like we bonded way more than we usually do,” Bassett Furniture employee Erin McGrady said. She sanded and refinished picnic tables.

Dydyn said that the outing let her realize “the importance of being able to step away from our normal jobs and give back to each other as well as the community, and it’s so nice to spend time with each other.”

“It allows for special, unexpected bonding opportunities,” Dydyn added.

“It just used to be a really nice place back in the day that the community got to enjoy,” said Bassett Furniture employee Tyler Hearp — “everybody has been having a lot of fun doing this, and we’re actually all pretty passionate about it.”

Michael Jarrett invited special guests, including former Harlem Globetrotter George Bell, to make and serve hot dogs to the volunteers on their lunch break.

Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) was there to show his support of the revitalization efforts of the BCC. “If you get a look at everything, this has been kind of a closed up shop for a while, so it’s nice to come in and see how much work we’re talking,” he said.

“They have a board, they’re leading the charge, but any assistance” that he can provide them when it comes to federal grants or state matching money, Williams said, he is going to try to help.

“I completely support that,” said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry on the efforts to reopen the community center. “They’re promoting a positive life, athleticism … community centers are an excellent thing.”

“When you’re not sitting at home, when you’re not going out with people who could make improper choices … a community center always carries a positive life aspect to it,” he added.

Bringing it back

The center opened in 1959 with fundraising efforts and was closed in 2019. President of Bassett Community Center Inc. Linda Crabtree, who has been making efforts to revitalize the space since May last year, said that she attributes the closing to loss of fundraising after NAFTA (the North American Free Trade Agreement) and the loss of so many large industries in the area.

The building is owned by Bassett Community Center Inc., not Bassett Furniture as many, even Crabtree herself for many years, assume, she said. “It belongs to the community,” she said, “because who is Bassett Community Center … it’s the people.”

Crabtree said that the building needs substantial work before it can be fully opened again because of the years of damage from flooding to the building and land, vandalisms and just being left in disrepair. However, Crabtree said, the BCC board is aiming to open the pool this summer after they make substantial fixes to the plumbing.

“I just love the place,” Crabtree said. She had worked at the community center summers in the 1960s. She said that when she saw the Fieldale swimming pool get filled in, she thought that “as long I’m living and breathing, that’s not going to happen at Bassett.”

The building received a new roof from Bassett Furniture Industries last year at a cost of around $120,000, and Crabtree said that Skyline Tree Services is using one of its days to serve non-profit organizations to cut down some trees on the property at no cost to BCC next week to make sure that no further damage is done to the outside of the building.

West Piedmont Health District is working with the center to help get an FDA loan for funds to get mold and asbestos out of the building so that it can be safely used by visitors, Crabtree said. She added that she is going to try to “bring it into 2022” but she estimated that it would most likely not be until 2023 that it is safe for use again.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

