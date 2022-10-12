 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

  • 0
Bassett main office

Bassett Furniture Industry Headquarters, 3525 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Tuesday morning Bassett Furniture had an offer from a buyer at a 27% premium over current stock value, but by Tuesday evening the company had rejected that offer as undervalued.

CSC Generation Holdings Inc. made public its offer to acquire the furniture company at $21 per share in cash while the stock's closing price was $16.51 the previous day.

"CSC's effort to make the proposal public does not change the fact that it undervalues the company," said Robert H. Spilman Jr., Bassett Furniture chairman and CEO in a release late Tuesday evening. The offer is "highly opportunistic given recent turmoil in the stock markets and not in the best interests of the company and its numerous stakeholders."

CSC had made two previous offers privately to acquire the company, and Spilman said they were rejected by the Board also.

"CSC acquired a large number of shares in the company earlier this year, of which the majority were sold shortly thereafter, and Bassett has proactively engaged with CSC consistently since the company became aware of CSC's investment," Spilman said in the release. "During those discussions, it was of particular interest to us that CSC founder, Justin Yoshimura, first broached the idea of a commercial partnership with the company and admitted that the category of retail which Bassett operates in was particularly difficult for them."

People are also reading…

Spilman accused Yoshimura of having a lack of understanding of the business and put at risk the relationships and partnerships that Bassett Furniture had cultivated over its 120-year history.

CSC put Bassett Furniture on notice with its offer that they would reserve the right to "take any action that may be necessary for the protection of shareholders' interests and Bassett's response said the company would continue to act in the best interests of all shareholders and remained confident in its ability to create shareholder value over the near and long-term.

+1 
Spilman

Spilman

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds recognized by Kiwanis

Reynolds recognized by Kiwanis

At its meeting on Thursday, the Bassett Kiwanis Club recognized Ray Reynolds for raising approximately $45,000 for the Jennifer Short Scholarship.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv residents clean up city after Russian missile attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert