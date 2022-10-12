Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Tuesday morning Bassett Furniture had an offer from a buyer at a 27% premium over current stock value, but by Tuesday evening the company had rejected that offer as undervalued.

CSC Generation Holdings Inc. made public its offer to acquire the furniture company at $21 per share in cash while the stock's closing price was $16.51 the previous day.

"CSC's effort to make the proposal public does not change the fact that it undervalues the company," said Robert H. Spilman Jr., Bassett Furniture chairman and CEO in a release late Tuesday evening. The offer is "highly opportunistic given recent turmoil in the stock markets and not in the best interests of the company and its numerous stakeholders."

CSC had made two previous offers privately to acquire the company, and Spilman said they were rejected by the Board also.

"CSC acquired a large number of shares in the company earlier this year, of which the majority were sold shortly thereafter, and Bassett has proactively engaged with CSC consistently since the company became aware of CSC's investment," Spilman said in the release. "During those discussions, it was of particular interest to us that CSC founder, Justin Yoshimura, first broached the idea of a commercial partnership with the company and admitted that the category of retail which Bassett operates in was particularly difficult for them."

Spilman accused Yoshimura of having a lack of understanding of the business and put at risk the relationships and partnerships that Bassett Furniture had cultivated over its 120-year history.

CSC put Bassett Furniture on notice with its offer that they would reserve the right to "take any action that may be necessary for the protection of shareholders' interests and Bassett's response said the company would continue to act in the best interests of all shareholders and remained confident in its ability to create shareholder value over the near and long-term.