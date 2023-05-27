Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bassett High School Class of 2023 graduated 230 students who were all individually shaped by their high school experiences, according to the class president.

Out of the whole class, 60 students earned an advance diplomas, 20 have already earned an associate's degree, 23 are graduates of distinction, 36 earned a grade point average of 3.8 or higher and the class as a whole has earned close to $2 million in scholarships.

“Tonight I would like to look back into the fabric of the past,” BHS Class of 2023 President Trinity Rayne Gilbert said. “First, we begin on the first day of freshman year. We started with a singular thread as we walked into the daunting hallways asking where our first block class was.

“Our thread felt frayed as we received chilling stares from upperclassman and we dreaded the next day of school. However, we continued to show up and sew the first patches of our handmade fabric.”

Gilbert said that their metaphorical sewing machines were halted with the transition into virtual school as a result of the pandemic.

“We entered unknown territory and sloppily finished mending the fabrics we’ve carefully planned and designed,” Gilbert said.

She said the class’s sophomore year gave them the chance to attempt to fix the “imperfect stitches” of the previous year when they switched into a mix of in-person and virtual school.

When the class hit senior year, Gilbert said, their fabrics were almost fully mended, only to be completed by a mix of both good and bad experiences that shaped them.

“These bad moments shaped our fabric in ways we cannot imagine. Some of us lost friends and went through life altering experiences,” Gilbert added. “In these moments our fabric was changing and weaving in order to prepare us for our future.

“Now … our fabric is almost fully assembled into a unique quilt,” Gilbert said.

Class of 2023 Member Asjah Janay Taylor then spoke to her fellow graduates about the stitches of their present.

“Today marks an important milestone of our lives, yet it is the beginning of another journey,” Taylor said. “We are unprecedented.”

“I urge you today to not stop in reaching for your future goals. It will not be easy but you must continue to push forward and not take the easy way out,” Taylor added.

Taylor read a quote from Orson Scott Card: “The future is a hundred thousand threads but the past is a fabric that can never be rewoven.”

Class of 2023 Member Angel David Bracamontes Martinez spoke to the graduates on the threads of their future.

“Today is a day of celebration, a day of accomplishment and a day of gratitude,” Martinez said. “We are here today because of the hard work, dedication and support of so many people including our families and our mentors.”

“For many of us, these people have made a lot of difference in our lives. They are the threads that kept us from unraveling, stitched us together and embroidered our lives with dreams and opportunities,” Martinez said.

“It is those threads, those experiences as Bassett Bengals that will always bind us together as the Class of 2023,” Martinez said.