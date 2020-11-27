 Skip to main content
Bassett man dies in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County
Bassett man dies in head-on crash in Pittsylvania County

  Updated
A Bassett man apparently driving in the wrong way on the U.S. 58 bypass in Pittsylvania County died in a Thanksgiving night crash.

The wreck happened at about 11:10 along the bypass near Oakridge Farms Road, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller reported.

Joaquin B. Galvan, 51, of Bassett was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south in the northbound lanes when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2005 GMC Yukon traveling northbound.

Galvan died at the scene, Geller reported. A female riding in the Honda was taken to Sovah Health with serious injuries. It wasn't clear if that hospital was in Danville or Martinsville. That passenger's name and the severity of those injuries were unavailable.

Geller said she didn't have any details on the driver of the Yukon.

A crash reconstruction team with Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Reconstruction is helping with the ongoing crash investigation.

