Bassett man dies in motorcycle crash
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured top story

Bassett man dies in motorcycle crash

motorcycle fatality

Bassett man dies in motorcycle crash.

 DANIEL TURNER/STAR NEWS

A Bassett man died in a motorcycle crash in Henry County Tuesday night.

Terry Ray Furr, 67, of Bassett died at the scene when his 2016 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, a Virginia State Police release stated.

VSP Trooper R.C. Amos is investigating the crash that occurred at 7:04 p.m. on Route 220 at the intersection with Route 670 in Henry County.

The release stated the motorcycle was traveling south on Route 220 when it ran off the the road.

Furr, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the report stated.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

