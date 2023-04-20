A Bassett man has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on sex charges.
On Monday, Timothy Heidorn, 28, was indicted on nine counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of sodomy on a victim under the age of 13, two counts of animate object sexual penetration on a victim under the age of 13, two counts of rape of a victim under the age of 13 and a charge of aggravated sexual battery.
Heidorn was already in the Western Virginia Regional Jail under no bond since his arrest in December on four counts of child pornography, aggravated sexual battery and filming child pornography.
A trial date of Aug. 10 has been set in Franklin County Circuit Court.