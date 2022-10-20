Bassett Moose Lodge celebrates 75 years

The Bassett Moose Lodge #383 will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the entire community at its Diamond Jubilee.

The lodge is a fraternal order and private club with 141 members, Bassett Moose Lodge Trustee Sunday Wise said.

To become a member, someone must get a recommendation from a current member, Wise said. It is also required to be 21 years old before becoming a full member and annually, members pay $40 in dues and $75 if they join online.

The lodge holds open house events twice a year to let anyone come in and see what they’re all about. Those, and events like this celebration for the anniversary, are opportunities for people who don’t know members to get involved.

They have Jackpot Power Tab games, hold holiday dinners, have dances that are for members and qualified guests, movie nights, bingo nights and they hold breakfast for anyone on Sunday mornings and dinner on Friday nights.

The Lodge rents out their space as a venue to members and people who know members. The building contains two bars, plenty of seating and tables and an event room with a stage for events.

It is open on Thursday from 6-10 p.m., Friday from 5-11 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. The building has a picnic area and members from any Lodge across America can use the lodge’s RV hookup.

“The goal of the Moose is to support children and the elderly,” Wise said. Internationally, all the lodges under the Moose umbrella support two major organizations called Moose Heart and Moose Haven.

Moose Heart is a boarding school for children who have “problems at home” and children who “don’t have homes,” Wise said. “They live there, they go to school there, they get and extremely good education there,” she added. Moose Haven is a retirement community in Florida.

Wise said that a major goal of the lodge is to help and support the local community as well by taking up food for the Henry County Food Pantry, partnering with the SPCA, participating in the Pop Tabs program with Ronald McDonald House Charities, helping put a roof on a local home, building handicap ramps, conducting a Christmas toy drive and more.

Wise, who plans and coordinates events at the Lodge, has been coming to the Lodge for five years now and working as a trustee since May. She said that the Lodge plans events that are intended to be family-oriented so that they fit the ideals of the club.

“Like any organization with COVID, it hit us hard,” Wise said. The Lodge is now trying to “recover from that and get back to what” they were able to do in the past, she added.

The Moose Lodge was started in 1947 and was in a building across the river from the Bassett Chair plant and behind a church, said Moose Lodge Administrator Ray Foster. It moved to the current building at 62 Spring Garden Lane in 1986. Foster began at the Martinsville Moose Lodge in 1982 but later came to the Basset Moose Lodge in 2000.

It was required for the lodge to have 50 members before it was officially a Moose Lodge, and in 2010 the Martinsville Moose Lodge, which no longer exists in name, merged with the Bassett Moose Lodge.

That’s why the Basset lodge has members from Martinsville, Rocky Mount, Stuart as well as Bassett residents.

Moose Lodge Treasurer and Secretary Teresa Foster has been a member of the Lodge since 1999 and said that “back then I liked the activities, ‘cause they had things like line dancing … and then as I got more into it I found out that … We take care of each other,” she said.

Something unique about the Bassett Moose Lodge is that it is all volunteer work. The administration, trustees and other staff that work there do not get paid like other Moose Lodges across the nation.

“A lot of people think we get paid, because other places do pay, but we don’t,” Teresa Foster said. “It’s the way we started, and that’s the way we’ll keep it.”

“It’s exciting,” Teresa Foster said, for the Lodge to reach this milestone anniversary.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane in Bassett. There will be a craft and vendor show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a yard sale, trick-or-treat goodie bags, a cruise-in starting at 8 a.m., hot dogs and BBQ with chips and drinks at 11 a.m. and a bake sale.

All proceeds from the bake sale will go to Wayne Gilley, a member at the Lodge, and his wife to help cover some costs from recent health issues they have been experiencing.

Moose International CEO Scott Hart will speak and there will be a meet-and-greet with the Moose International Nascar #1 Driver Ross Chastain at 3:30 p.m. Karaoke will take place from 7-10 p.m., and a steak dinner will begin at 6 p.m.