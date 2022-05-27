Bassett pastor Mandell A. Motley gets rights restored

Grace Chapel Ministries Patsor Mandell A. Motley, had his civil rights restored by Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam effective March 16.

The pastor of the Bassett church, who grew up in Martinsville and graduated from George Washington Carver High School, said he didn’t go right away into ministry, even though he felt the call at age 16.

“I ran from the calling,” he said, referring to a stint of crime in the past involving larceny, burglary and obtaining property though false pretenses.

Motley had not even voted yet by the time he got into trouble with the law at age 21. “I could have voted when I was 18,” he said, “but there wasn’t any general elections.”

“I have never, ever voted in my life,” Motley said. “When you’re a convict, they strip you of all of your rights.” He has led many other people to the polls, including his daughter, he added.

He said that he would use all of the outlets available to him to spread the word about getting people to vote, such as the church pulpit, online, social media and TV. “You say what you want to say and what you want people to hear by your vote,” he said.

In March, he received a letter from the governor’s office notifying him that his rights had been restored, signed by former governor Ralph Northam.

“When I got this stuff in the mail,” he said, “it just, it literally just blew me away.” The letter also made him feel emotional, he added.

“It just means so much and I can’t wait till midterms to vote in my first election,” Motley said.

He did not have to apply or initiate anything to get it, he said; he just received the papers in the mail. “Apparently he wanted to restore the rights of those who have gotten out and lead an exemplary life.”

“I wanted to file to get my rights back and I wanted to get a full

from everywhere, every state where I committed a crime,” Motley said. “And that was what I was going to do, but when I got all of this in the mail, it floored me.”

Voting is “like freedom,” Motley said. “Here is something that was taken away from me and I’ve done everything to live the life to be able to vote … and for them to restore it to me, it floored me … I got up and testified about it in church.”

Motley compared his loss of voting rights to when slaves had to carry freedom papers. He said that it was “kind of like that for me.”

He said that once he got out of prison he was free, but not “free free” because of his lack of voting rights.

“Sometimes when God has a calling in life, he will do whatever it takes to get your attention,” Motley said. He added that this can come in many forms like death or sickness, but for him it came in the form of “brushing elbows with the law.”

While Motley was in the military to become a pilot in Texas, he said, he got put on probation and ended up going AWOL from the military. He went back to Virginia and then later made his way to California, leaving a trail of crime in all three states, he added.

Motley was arrested in California and served a sentence in San Quentin State Prison where, he said, he was finally able to give God his full attention.

He said that he served 10 years in California and in that time he felt the urge to being ministering and preaching. He said that he eventually spoke to Earl Smith, the San Quentin Ministry chaplain and told him about his experience and what had happened to him. “He took me under his wing,” said Motley, “I’ve been serving God ever since.”

Motley said a woman is writing a screenplay for a movie about him. Its working title is “Mandell” but that is subject to change upon someone picking up the screenplay.

The Bulletin called the writer to confirm, and she did, but she said did not want her name mentioned. She described the piece as “grief stricken and suicidal, Mandell turns 10 years in San Quentin into opportunity and inspiration.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

