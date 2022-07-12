Bassett woman charged with attempted aggravated murder of officers denied bond

A Bassett woman charged with four counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer was denied bond on Monday, and a competency and sanity evaluation was ordered.

Heather L. Hart, 22, of 695 Pine Valley Drive in Bassett, appeared before Henry County General District Court Judge Stephanie Vipperman 19 days after she allegedly shot at four Henry County officers who had responded to a caller who claimed Hart was running through the house with a gun.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County General District Court Clerk’s Office by Investigator Michael Wagoner states someone called the 911 Communications Center on June 22 saying that there was a “mental subject with a gun at 695 Pine Valley Drive in Bassett.”

Sgt. S. Munn and deputies J. Craig, A. Davis and J. Arms parked away from the house and were walking up to the residence the they heard two gunshots, Wagoner wrote in the complaint.

Munn, Davis and Arms found cover behind their vehicles, but Craig “realized as he was running that he was too far away, so he laid on the ground,” Wagoner wrote. “While lying on the ground he heard two gunshots fired by a female in the direction of all of the four deputies.”

Craig said he was shot at by Heather Hart four times as he remained behind his patrol car for cover and “heard several more shots from the direction of the female,” wrote Wagoner.

Craig and Munn said they heard a total of six shots before the Henry County S.W.A.T. Team arrived and located Hart in a wooded area where Craig had seen her, Wagoner wrote.

The complaint noted that Investigator Ben Whitlock took Hart into custody, but did not make clear whether Hart surrendered right away or confronted Whitlock in any way prior to being arrested.

Whitlock located and seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm gun in the back of Hart’s pants, wrote Wagoner.

A release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the call to the 911 Center occurred around 9:20 p.m. and Hart was arrested at approximately 11 p.m.

Hart’s file at the clerk’s office indicated that Michael Nicholas, Hart’s attorney, planned to appeal the denial of bond in Henry County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Hart could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on each charge and fined up to $100,000.

Hart is due back in Henry County General District Court on Aug. 15.