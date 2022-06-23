 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bassett woman charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

A Bassett woman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Heather L. Hart, 26, of 695 Pine Valley Drive, Bassett, is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

At around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual at 695 Pine Valley Drive, Bassett, was hearing voices, a press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states. The caller reported that the subject was armed with a handgun and was outside the home at an unknown location.

Four deputies arrived on the scene, and as they approached the house, the subject opened fire on them from a wooded area in an ambush-style attack, the release states. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the deputies and retreated into the woods, the report states. As the deputies sought a position of cover, the suspect moved through the woods and sporadically fired additional shots for approximately 20 minutes, it states.

A tactical team from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The tactical team located the subject in a wooded area, and she was taken into custody without incident at 11 p.m., the release states.

Heather Holt

Holt

 Holly Kozelsky
The Wellness Bar opens in uptown

The Wellness Bar, a new uptown Martinsville business owned by Mandi and Travis Hundley, will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on June 18.

Tim Hall retirement luncheon

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall is retiring at the end of the month after serving 10 years as administrator and over 31 years in public se…

India races to help hundreds of thousands stranded in Assam flood

