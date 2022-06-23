Bassett woman charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

A Bassett woman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Heather L. Hart, 26, of 695 Pine Valley Drive, Bassett, is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.
At around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual at 695 Pine Valley Drive, Bassett, was hearing voices, a press release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states. The caller reported that the subject was armed with a handgun and was outside the home at an unknown location.
Four deputies arrived on the scene, and as they approached the house, the subject opened fire on them from a wooded area in an ambush-style attack, the release states. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the deputies and retreated into the woods, the report states. As the deputies sought a position of cover, the suspect moved through the woods and sporadically fired additional shots for approximately 20 minutes, it states.
A tactical team from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The tactical team located the subject in a wooded area, and she was taken into custody without incident at 11 p.m., the release states.