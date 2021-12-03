Bedroom fire damages house in Martinsville

No one was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in Martinsville.

The Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to 712 Parkview Avenue at about 3:20 p.m. and found smoke showing from an upstairs window of a 1 1/2 story brick home.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom where there was some fire damage and there was also smoke damage throughout the upstairs area.

The cause of the fire and estimate of the damage was not immediately known.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

