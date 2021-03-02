Beloved and generous Big Bird's life will be celebrated in a final ride

Laughing, Martin said, “he also had a nickname, ‘Ricky Redneck.’ When he would get mad, he would turn into a redneck. Staying at the beach, I’d have to drag him back into the house, so we wouldn’t get killed” sometimes. Overall, though, Martin said, “he just got along with everybody.”

Holcomb also took great pleasure in his work: The bike shop “was such a labor of love for him. He loved my bike more than he loved his own stuff,” Martin said.

The final ride

Ricky Holcomb struggled through difficult health problems in his later years.

He had a stroke. He lost both legs below the knees to diabetes, broke a hip and finally had a large tumor in his bladder and bone cancer, his sister said.

“Bless his heart, he had a hard road to plow on his way out of here,” she said.

His family made sure he spent his final days at home, where he was under Hospice care, she said.

“He loved me to no end. He was always there for me, and I was always there for him until the very end,” she said.