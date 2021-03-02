Beloved and generous Big Bird's life will be celebrated in a final ride

A big man with a bigger heart is being remembered for a generosity that knew no bounds.
And a motorcycle ride is being planned in his honor as the way to say goodbye to Ricky Holcomb, better known as "Big Bird."
Holcomb, 65, died Thursday. He was the owner of Big Bird Big Twins & Leather in Ridgeway and the coordinator of countless charity motorcycle rides throughout the years, most notably Big Bird’s Toy Run, which benefited Christmas Cheer.
His funeral, called “One Last Ride for Bird,” will be held on June 5, with a rain date of June 12, said his sister, Lisa Holcomb.
The Holcombs grew up in Collinsville. “He was your typical big brother, always seeing what he could do to torment you at times, to make you rough, but he always had my back. Everybody knew he was my little sister,” Lisa Holcomb said.
“He was your typical teenager. He was all the time getting into trouble when he could,” she said laughing.
It was Jessica Brooks Minter who gave Holcomb the nickname “Big Bird” when she was just a little girl, said her mother, Sharon Bryant Brooks.
Holcomb and the Brooks family used to spend a lot of time together in their younger years in places such as the beach and NASCAR races. Little Jessica “used to follow him everywhere when she started walking and tried so hard to keep up with his big ole’ strides,” Brooks said.
“Ricky had a huge heart and loved big. From hanging out, vacations and being there at the drop of a hat, he was the one we could depend on anytime.”
'He could turn on the charm'
Lisa Holcomb said her brother started working on cars as a young man in the garage behind his house on Southland Drive in Ridgeway.
“Then he found the love of the Harley” and turned his attention to motorcycles, she said. He started the Big Birds Big Twins Harley Parts & Service shop behind his house in the mid-1980s. Then he moved it to the commercial location on Greensboro Highway.
He and his wife, Paige Holcomb, met in 2003.
“He was sweet,” his widow said. “He could turn on the charm, and I was just ready for a relationship, and we came together.”
Her husband loved to “ride motorcycles, obviously. He would watch NASCAR. He loved to hang out at his shop after hours, because people would come by to see him.”
Her husband was always quick to help anyone who asked for it, she said, even if just to give $5.
“Everybody knows he had a big heart. He was just really sweet and tender when you got him behind closed doors. He wasn’t that real tough-guy image,” Paige Holcomb said.
‘Larger-than-life personality’
Mike Price, who will give the eulogy at the ride in June, met Holcomb in the way a lot of people did – Holcomb helped him out of a jam. Price is the pastor of T.R.A.S.H. (Totally Redeemed Anointed Servants of the most High) Ministries in Collinsville.
About 14 years ago, when he was new to the area, Price was riding his motorcycle out in the country when the tire blew. Another fellow picked him up and took him to Holcomb’s shop, where Holcomb helped him right away. He replaced the tire but didn’t charge for the labor.
In the years since, the two men spent many an hour talking in the shop, Price said.
“He had a larger-than-life personality. He had a big heart – one of the biggest hearts I ever knew. He was a typical biker – we’ve got a rough exterior sometimes,” but underneath it all, kind, Price said.
“He really was one of these guys who’d give you the shirt off his back. If a brother needed help, he’d give a hand. There were many things we don’t even know about” that he did for others, Price said.
“He didn’t do anything in the limelight, but the toy run turned into the limelight” because so many people got involved, he said. “He did other things behind the scenes in the community. He was a pillar of it.”
Apart from being generous himself, Holcomb had a way of getting others to chip in, Price said. “He’s a hard man to say no to.”
Helping children
Holcomb’s main concern was to help children. “His heart really was for kids, man,” Price said. “If a kid was hurting, he couldn’t stand it.”
“He was the only person you know that if you wanted to do a ride to benefit, to raise money for somebody, he could have 75 bikes in an honor,” Lisa Holcomb said.
Her brother “was the first one to do the Jennifer Short Ride [in order of the girl missing when her family was found dead],” she said. He also led fundraising rides for efforts such as to get air conditioners for senior citizens and to raise money for funeral expenses.
However, “his baby was the Toy Run. He ran that for 25 years himself until his health declined. T.R.A.S.H. Ministry and BTW stepped up” to take that over, she said.
“Ricky worked his whole life to give away everything he had,” his friend Bill Martin said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever known anybody in his particular income bracket that gave away a lot more than he kept. He was a hard man to not like.”
Martin said he and Holcomb had many adventures together throughout the years, including beach trips and bike rallies.
Laughing, Martin said, “he also had a nickname, ‘Ricky Redneck.’ When he would get mad, he would turn into a redneck. Staying at the beach, I’d have to drag him back into the house, so we wouldn’t get killed” sometimes. Overall, though, Martin said, “he just got along with everybody.”
Holcomb also took great pleasure in his work: The bike shop “was such a labor of love for him. He loved my bike more than he loved his own stuff,” Martin said.
The final ride
Ricky Holcomb struggled through difficult health problems in his later years.
He had a stroke. He lost both legs below the knees to diabetes, broke a hip and finally had a large tumor in his bladder and bone cancer, his sister said.
“Bless his heart, he had a hard road to plow on his way out of here,” she said.
His family made sure he spent his final days at home, where he was under Hospice care, she said.
“He loved me to no end. He was always there for me, and I was always there for him until the very end,” she said.
Now, of course, his friends and family see no better way to honor him than with a motorcycle ride. “So many people would love the opportunity to pay their respects to Bird,” Holcomb said. “We want to keep everybody safe” during the pandemic, “but still be able to pay their respects and say their goodbyes.”
The reason the memorial ride will be held so far in the future was because such a large crowd is expected the organizers were avoiding many other conflicting dates, such as Easter, the NASCAR races and Bike Week at Myrtle Beach.
When all the riders are gathered, Price will give a “short funeral session” for him, Lisa Holcomb said.
As all Big Bird’s rides did, the June ride will start at the old shop, which Brad Rakes took over last year, she said.
Normally, she said, Big Bird’s rides end at Sportlanes, but she is expecting too many people to participate to be able to finish there. The ending spot will be announced later.
The cost to ride will be a $10 donation to Christmas Cheer, she said: “It’s the way he would have wanted it.”
“He was a very big man,” his widow said. “He was a rough and gruff-sounding, but he had the biggest heart of any man I know.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.