BHS graduates 226 for the class of 2022

Two hundred and twenty-six Bassett High School seniors, adorned in their royal blue gowns and orange stoles, received their diplomas on Saturday morning at BHS football field.

It was a warm, sunny day when the Bassett students marched to their seats to the processional song “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the BHS concert band. When the students all reached their seats, Gabriel Lane Divers, one of the graduating seniors, sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Members of the Bassett JROTC program then performed the presentation of the colors after an opening prayer.

The welcome was presented by the Bassett High School class president, Alheli Ramos-Garcia.

“Even though this day is to celebrate us as graduating seniors we can’t move forward without recognizing those who have helped to make out journey possible,” Ramos-Garcia said. “First, our distinguished school board members, our superintendent, assistant superintendent and directors, our principals and teachers and mostly, our families.”

Ramos-Garcia added, “To the seniors, thank you for making these past four years a joyful and unimaginable experience. It has been an honor representing this amazing group of students.”

“I hope that with this, each of you can truly see how far we have come,” Ramos-Garcia said in closing. “Not only as individuals, but as a class.”

BHS student, Lane Timothy Bailey then gave a speech titled “Have Faith in How Far You Can Go.”

“We gather here today to celebrate the class of 2022 and the accomplishments we’ve had over the past four years,” Bailey said. “As a class, we have been through so much. Most notably we have been faced with one of the biggest events in recent history, COVID-19.”

“Within the turmoil and the chaos the world felt,” Bailey added, “students around the world, including this class … endured the struggles of adapting to a new school.”

“We have likely come out wiser and stronger and it should help us when we go throughout our separate journeys as we graduate today,” Bailey said. “As a class, we are incredibly strong for overcoming individual hardships, ones not only as students in the classrooms but as human beings dealing with the challenges and hurts, with setbacks they invariably draw in the obstacle course that is life.”

“We are at the beginning of a new chapter,” Bailey said in closing. “As we start this new page of our lives, we must use our past to shape our future.”

Next, Ava Kathryn Meyer, the youngest member of the graduating class, gave a speech titled “Enjoy the Journey.”

“When I was a freshman, I remember wishing I was older,” Meyer said. “Actually, I wanted to be older since as long as I can remember.”

“We are graduating,” Meyer said. “And for some of us that means going off to college and others work and others something completely different, but we will no longer be in high school, which is something completely crazy to think about.”

“Sooner or later, we will be in each other’s weddings … you’ll see each other at the five year reunions, slight wrinkles starting to form, and while that seems so far away … it is rapidly approaching,” she continued. “High school is only four years and it flew by, so my advice, even though I’m the youngest person graduating today, is to enjoy this summer.”

“Enjoy each other, see each hour as an hour of teenage freedom,” she said. “Because when we see each other again, we’ll be teachers and military officers and doctors and welders and nurses and we will long for our senior freedom.”

“So, enjoy this quiet, peaceful summer,” Meyer added. “Enjoy each other’s company, love each other and don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”

Next was a choral tribute of the song “For Good” sang by Gabriel Lane Drivers, Trinity Grace Hylton, Eydie Burke Kenny and Ryan Chase Merrill.

The students were then called by name to receive their diplomas one by one, were asked to flip their tassels to the opposite side of their caps and then gathered by the goal post to toss their caps into the air.

