Big Bird's Toy Ride to hit the road again

Big Bird 2015

Santa Claus leads each year's Big Bird Toy Run motorcycle ride for charity. This photograph was taken in 2015 in Collinsville.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Big Bird Toy Run to benefit Christmas Cheer will be held Saturday.

It will just the second since the passing of its originator, Ricky "Big Bird" Holcomb, who died in February 2021. It is now coordinated by Chad Hall, who assumed the reins 4 years ago.

The concept is simple: Bikers collect money and toys among themselves for a ticket to ride in a parade of motorcycles that ends with a time to socialize and enjoy some live music.

The cost to participate is $10 or an unwrapped toy. The event will include a meal, music, a 50/50 raffle and an auction. In past times the event has raised in excess of $10,000 for Christmas Cheer.

The ride will begin at Bird's Cycle Shop at 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Registration will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the ride will leave at 1.

The ride will go up through Martinsville through Bassett, then back down through Collinsville.

The first bike run “had 32 motorcycles and a 1962 Ford Galaxy riding in sleet and snow,” Holcomb said in an interview with the Bulletin in 2019. It raised “$300 and 20-some toys. ... Then we went down to Sportlanes and bought everybody a beer.”

That was 30 years ago.

The rain date is Dec. 10.

For more information, call Hall at 276-647-9289.

