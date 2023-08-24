The North Carolina based Appalachian rock band Big Daddy Love will return to Front Porch Fest — with a special tribute set with a surprise theme and special guests.

Big Daddy Love originated in Elkin, North Carolina, around 2006 under band leader Daniel Smith, originally from Sparta, North Carolina. The original members played together for a few years before members began disbanding to do other things.

At that point, Smith called up Brian Swenk, Matteo “Joey” Recchio and Ashley Sutton to see if they were interested in joining the band in 2009.

"We basically said yes because when we got together to play we quickly realized it was special," Big Daddy Love Banjo player Brian Swenk said. "Something was really, really special about this group of guys playing."

A big contribution to the special sound they created together came from their different backgrounds in music.

"We were all about 30 and we'd all ... spent a decade playing music with different inspiration," Swenk said.

His 20s were full of playing bluegrass music, Recchio mostly played southern rock and blues and Sutton had a jazz and heavy metal background.

"When we blended those influences there was something really special," Swenk said. "We had this rock and roll sound with a bluegrass banjo which ... for this group of guys blended almost perfectly."

"We had so much fun playing with each other. It was pure joy," Swenk added. The band settled on the term Appalachian rock to describe the unique sound of their music.

The band toured the country playing around 200 shows a year for a while and basically lived in their tour van. Smith, who had two children, left the group after a few years when he was unable to continue the rigorous touring schedule and balance family life.

Even though the band was now without any of the original band members, Swenk said he and the other members "absolutely wanted to keep playing."

"We played music all our lives and there was just something incredibly special about these guys together that we didn't want to lose," he said.

This led to the addition of lead singer Scott Moss and a cycle of different drummers before Scotty Lewis joined. Though Moss is no longer with the group, Lewis is the band's drummer to this day.

Swenk said the quartet of Recchio on the electric guitar and vocals, Lewis on drums, Sutton on bass guitar and vocals and his position on the banjo "are together forever at this point."

"We have all types of guests come in a sit with us but ultimately we realized that it's the four of us ... we couldn't break up with each other if we wanted to," Swenk said.

"We've been together for 14 years and we're all still really good friends," he added. "It is a bit wild but I'm as proud of that as anything we've done ... That we've developed this family."

Which is fitting because the overarching theme of the band's music revolves around family.

The band has cut down on touring from what they used to do and prioritize "really good events" all over the southeast, including playing at upcoming local music festival Front Porch Fest in Stuart.

One of Swenk's favorite venues the band has played at was Skipper's Smokehouse in Tampa, Florida. The outdoor venue felt like a miniature Grateful Dead concert, he said.

"We would just go play there and everybody was so kind to us," Swenk added. "It was just this great vibe."

Other stand-out venues for the band include: many of the Virginia musical festivals like FloydFest and Front Porch Fest; The Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh, North Carolina; the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina; and High Rock Outfitters in Lexington, North Carolina.

One particular show at High Rock Outfitters on Dec. 28, 2019, made was particularly special to Swenk and the other band members because he had an impromptu wedding to his now wife.

"My wife and I got married right there with all our best friends ... They had no idea, we kept it a secret," Swenk said. "And then we played and had the time of our lives."

They did this all in the nick of time because that show became one of the last they played before the world shut down from the pandemic three months later.

"Our massive touring days are over. We wouldn't give that up for the world, we had the best times of our life doing that, but there comes a point ... you can't be on the road," he said.

"We at a really good point, we're as happy as we've ever been and we're working on new music," Swenk said. He added that they anticipate releasing a new album in the next year or so.

Recchio is the predominant song writer of the band currently, Swenk said, but the process starts with a basic outline of a song with verses, choruses and chord changes before the rest of the band makes their mark on it as well.

"We find little pockets to be creative and write little instrumental parts here and there," he said. "At that point everybody collaborates and we toss ideas out and try different things."

"It's like painting a picture," Swenk said. "You kind of keep working on it, you add things, you try things and eventually that picture starts to come into focus and you know it when you hear it."

"Every song deserves its own unique personality," he said. He said his favorite of their songs are the ones that are written about growing up in their hometown of Sparta, North Carolina.

Big Daddy Love will play at Front Porch Fest from 11 to 12:20 p.m. Thursday and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.