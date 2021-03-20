BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we learn differently

Many educators say student behavior and focus get worse around the full moon. So, when the “supermoon” on March 9, 2020, fell on the day after daylight saving time and a few days before Friday the 13th, teachers were bracing for a potentially rough week.

Little did they know that would be their last “normal” week in the classroom. Thousands of students from Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties attended their last day of in-person school for the year without realizing it.

The closure orders came suddenly. It was the afternoon of Friday the 13th when Gov. Ralph Northam directed schools across Virginia to shut down for the next two weeks in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Some 10 days later, he extended the closures for the rest of the school year.

But while school buildings remained closed, learning still had to continue remotely. What followed was a nationwide experiment in distance learning.

With little advance notice, local teachers had to rewrite their lessons for the final two months of the school year and move content online. Schools turned to Zoom, phone calls, emails, and even home visits to stay in touch with students at home.