BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we learn differently

Many educators say student behavior and focus get worse around the full moon. So, when the “supermoon” on March 9, 2020, fell on the day after daylight saving time and a few days before Friday the 13th, teachers were bracing for a potentially rough week.
Little did they know that would be their last “normal” week in the classroom. Thousands of students from Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties attended their last day of in-person school for the year without realizing it.
The closure orders came suddenly. It was the afternoon of Friday the 13th when Gov. Ralph Northam directed schools across Virginia to shut down for the next two weeks in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Some 10 days later, he extended the closures for the rest of the school year.
But while school buildings remained closed, learning still had to continue remotely. What followed was a nationwide experiment in distance learning.
With little advance notice, local teachers had to rewrite their lessons for the final two months of the school year and move content online. Schools turned to Zoom, phone calls, emails, and even home visits to stay in touch with students at home.
Meanwhile, school nutrition staff pivoted quickly to prepare and distribute thousands of hot meals to students in the community every month, at no cost to families.
High schools found creative ways to recognize the graduates of the class of 2020, who couldn’t have a traditional ceremony in May because of the statewide ban on large gatherings. Instead, they turned to drive-through ceremonies and video awards presentations. Henry County and Martinsville surprised their seniors by delivering yard signs.
The shift to virtual learning highlighted local gaps in high-speed internet access, especially in rural parts of Henry and Patrick counties. School districts used some of their federal coronavirus relief funds to distribute mobile hotspots to students without internet at home, as well as expanding wifi at school buildings so that families can access it from the parking lots.
One year after schools closed, some — but not all — students are back in the classroom this spring, learning face to face on a hybrid schedule. Some families have chosen to continue learning from home. And as vaccination rates rise in the West Piedmont Health District, some schools are expressing cautious optimism for holding graduation ceremonies in May (with limited attendance and social distancing, of course).
Above all, the pandemic has shown the vital role public schools play in our community and economy — from feeding hungry students to providing social and emotional supports.
— KIM BARTO MEEKS