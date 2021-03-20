 Skip to main content
BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we play differently
Everything has a new season

Last April, Miles in Martinsville held a virtual half marathon and 5K, with runners taking part in the race on their own and sending in their times.

It was one of many changes to sports and recreation in the area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulletin photos of the year

Miles in Martinsville was able to put in several running races during the pandemic, with socially distanced starts and other COVID-19 restrictions.

We went nearly 10 full months before any high schools competed in sports, and even by the time January rolled around and sports' governing bodies allowed teams to return, schools across the area faced further delays. Henry County schools only allowed basketball and track teams to compete in the postseason. Patrick County High School's basketball and wrestling teams only competed a handful of times.

Martinsville High School's winter sports teams never started at all. According to MHS Athletic Director Tommy Golding, it was the first time in 16 years the Bulldogs didn't have a boys or girls basketball team represented in the state tournament.

Patrick County girls basketball

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team listens to the national anthem prior to the start of their game against Floyd County this season in Stuart.

As teams prepared for their seasons to begin, workouts were done virtually via Zoom, or with social distancing in place in small groups that focused mostly on conditioning and individual skill work.

PCHS

Social distancing was strictly enforced for basketball games at Patrick County High School this season. The cheerleaders all stood six feet apart and wore masks, and there were plastic dividers separating those sitting at the scorer’s table.

High school and Patrick Henry Community College teams have gradually begun returning to the playing field. Recreational soccer teams with Piedmont Youth Soccer League played a season in the fall and will again in the coming weeks. Henry County Parks and Rec, too, will hold baseball and softball this spring after taking 2020 off.

Miles in Martinsville also has returned to in-person races, with a few changes. Runners start the races in small groups, and they're lined on the course with fans cheering through masks.

Sports look different, and athletes know a season can be delayed at the drop of a hat. But a return to normalcy is coming slowly but surely.

-- CARA COOPER

