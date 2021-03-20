BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we play differently

Everything has a new season

Last April, Miles in Martinsville held a virtual half marathon and 5K, with runners taking part in the race on their own and sending in their times.

It was one of many changes to sports and recreation in the area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We went nearly 10 full months before any high schools competed in sports, and even by the time January rolled around and sports' governing bodies allowed teams to return, schools across the area faced further delays. Henry County schools only allowed basketball and track teams to compete in the postseason. Patrick County High School's basketball and wrestling teams only competed a handful of times.

Martinsville High School's winter sports teams never started at all. According to MHS Athletic Director Tommy Golding, it was the first time in 16 years the Bulldogs didn't have a boys or girls basketball team represented in the state tournament.

As teams prepared for their seasons to begin, workouts were done virtually via Zoom, or with social distancing in place in small groups that focused mostly on conditioning and individual skill work.