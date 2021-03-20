BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we take care of ourselves

Unmasking greater awareness

Before the pandemic, if anyone in Martinsville were to have put on a mask that covered their mouth and nose and gone into a local bank, it would be a safe bet that an alarm would be sent to the authorities, and police would arrive quickly and in-force. Refusing to wear that mask today will guarantee you an escort outside.

“Our response to the pandemic occurred on a scale that we’ve never seen before,” said Kerry Gateley, director of the Central Virginia and West Piedmont Health districts. “Things developed quickly, and frequent changes meant that we sometimes needed to make things up as we went to figure out what’s best for our communities.”

“With a greater awareness and an importance of the simple things like hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks, all the current practices, we’re not seeing H1N1, not just in the hospital, but in the private sector,” said James McKay, a hospitalist with Sovah Martinsville. “Will things ever be the same, going to a restaurant, someone coughing or sneezing around you.

“I have to think in a way it’s too our advantage and maybe we may continue to live cleaner and more sanitary.”

BEFORE: Before the pandemic, we crammed ourselves into crowded venues for concerts, ran errands without ever thinking of washing our hands afterwards and moved about the country without considering the need to be vaccinated,” West Piedmont Health District Population Manager Nancy Bell said. “We rode public transportation, gathered for family events and attended church without fear of being exposed to a deadly virus.”

AFTER: “Even as restrictions begin to be lifted, the ’new normal’ will remain,” Bell said. “We have learned to watch movies from our living rooms and to attend YouTube concerts of our favorite artists on our smartphones.

“We have redefined the way we enjoy our vacations.”

-- BILL WYATT