BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we work differently
BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we work differently

From the Our pandemic year series
Before the pandemic, if you woke up one morning and decided to call your boss and say you thought you would work from home for the day, the response might range from laughter to anger. Regardless, the likelihood of such a notion being accepted was, well — remote.

“Most people who can work from home are working from home,” said Jason Muehleck, senior vice president of Ameristaff, an employee staffing company headquartered in Martinsville with seven offices in Virginia and North Carolina. “It changed the way we communicated with applicants. We used to do everything face-to-face and now it’s by phone, email, electronic communication like Zoom or Teamviewer.”

Providing a safe workplace is costly and once businesses were forced to send employees home to work, they made a remarkable discovery; not only did the quality and quantity of work remain consistent, but the savings incurred from closed offices has made its mark on the bottom line.

Some businesses “may continue to stay that way, or we may see a hybrid where an employee might work three days at home and two days at the office,” said Muehleck. “If it’s worked well for them, the may keep it that way.”

Nancy Bell, population manager for the West Piedmont Health District, said no one imagined what the past year would become before the pandemic began.

BEFORE: “This time last year we saw the first COVID-19 case in Martinsville and Henry County. We didn’t know much about it at the time, nor how big of a problem it would become,” Bell said. “As summer approached, people in the West Piedmont Health District were dying of COVID … life as we had known it changed.”

AFTER: “The pandemic has changed how we work and telework became a viable option and likely will continue to be an option for some employees as an alternative to the daily commute,” she said. “Services like Zoom, Go-to-Meeting and Google Meet are much more familiar to us now and have proven themselves to be a convenient and travel free way to exchange information. If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that something that happens in another part of the world can absolutely affect us.”

— BILL WYATT

Jason Muehleck

Nancy Bell

