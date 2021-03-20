BIG LIFE CHANGES: How we worship differently

New ways to spread the word

The 3 C’s kept the churches open – and perhaps even thriving – during the pandemic, said the Rev. Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church East Martinsville: connectivity, communication and consistency.

Whitfield also is the president of the Virginia Baptist State Convention, and he had publicly promoted pandemic safety – which meant not gathering in crowds inside – from the start of the pandemic.

“Technology is good when it’s working, and it’s terrible when it’s not,” he said. “It was a learning curve for us,” but First Baptist East Martinsville made it work. The church uses Facebook, YouTube and conference calls. It has not held services inside in the past year, and its first outdoor service won’t even be until Easter.

Holding service, Bible study and Sunday school by conference call was an early way churches adapted, he said – but so many churches did so that it overloaded the system.

First Baptist adapted by going for a paid rather than free conference call system, and it set a unique start time: 10:43 a.m., based on the church’s address. “We never stepped away from that, even when we went on social media,” he said.