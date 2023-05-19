As Myia Shante Pettie tried to tell her most influential teacher what she means to her, she choked up.

That teacher, Katarina Childress, got up and went to the front of the Dutch Inn banquet room to support her, as Myia continued.

It was Myia’s turn during Thursday’s Big M seniors banquet. As Martinsville High School Big M Trophy recipients read letters to their influential teachers, tears came to the eyes of many people in attendance.

The award is based on the student’s academic achievement and is given only to seniors with a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 or above from 9th to 10th grade and who are enrolled in three or more academic subjects, one of which is an honors course.

“You are amazing, and in my experience having a great teacher can make all the difference,” Myia said. “It can help students feel more confident, more motivated and more excited about learning. You have done all those things for me, and that is a testament to your skill and dedication.”

“I am so glad that I have a wonderful teacher in my life … I will always remember the impact that she has had on my life,” Myia added. “You are patient and kind … always willing to lend an ear or offer support.”

Childress was also chosen by four other students out of the 22 who were present.

“I particularly appreciate this opportunity because we get to hear from students and we get to learn about the people who made an impact on their lives,” Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said.

At the luncheon students and their family ate a meal together before the students took turns reading copies of letters they had written to the teachers who most had impacted their lives. Then each gave his or her teacher the letter and a trophy.

Katherine Marie Hall, who plans to attend the University of Virginia, chose Jenny Whittaker, who taught her during her junior year, as her most influential teacher.

“To inspire is to encourage motivate and uplift. It is to invest, cultivate and look out for others, and when I was tasked with writing a speech addressed to a teacher who has done all of the above, Miss Whittaker immediately came to my mind,” Katherine said.

She added that she credits Whittaker for being the reason she didn’t quit Governor’s School.

Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed chose Shannon King as his most influential teacher because of her caring nature and “remarkable” teaching style that broke down complex subjects in a way that made them easy to understand.

“I am deeply grateful for all you’ve done for me over the past two years … You took the time to get to know us, listen to our concerns and support us in our goals,” he added.

Joseph Hunter Nguyen, who plans to attend Virginia Tech to study biomedical engineering, chose Tanner Sweitzer as his most influential teacher. “The best word to describe Mr. Sweitzer would be a ‘visionary,’” Joseph said.

“What sets you apart from other teachers is that you had a vision for every individual student,” Nguyen added. “Your vision was that each and every one of us had endless possibilities. Even if we did not see our own potential and our own success, you did.”

“I want to again congratulate our students for a job well done,” Martinsville High School Assistant Principal Clarence Simington said. “I’m proud of you. I’ve enjoyed the relationships that I’ve had with you all over the years.”

The full list of honored students is: Marcaisa Jenee Becker, Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, NiJe’l Malik Cook, Christian Alexander Scott Eames, James Demetrius Farris Jr., Nadia Jazmin Flores, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Natalia Janae Martin, Amanda Marie Mosser, Faith Elena Munoz, RG Vincent Olea, Ashlynn McKenzie Patten, Ciara Monique Ramey, Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton and Kayla Marie Solomon.

The honored teachers were: John Allen, Alisha Bennett, Amber Corns, Lynne Deckel, Jason Gibson, Kathy Harned, Elizabeth Lynch, Keri Soqui, Samantha Spencer and Ronnie Wray.

Additional students from grades fifth through twelfth were recognized with Big M Certificates at a ceremony later in the evening for achieving a grade point average of 3.7 or above for the academic school year.