Twenty-two Martinsville High School seniors earned trophies at the Big M Awards along with students from fifth to twelfth grade who earned certificates for academic achievement.

All students recognized by the annual awards maintain a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the academic year. Seniors who won the Big M Trophy held that average through all four years of high school and were enrolled in three or more academic subjects, one of which had to be an honors course.

Big M Trophy winners were: Marcaisa Jenee Becker, Demitri Keyvon Blackwell, Hayden Elise Calfee, NiJe’l Malik Cook, Christian Alexander Scott Eames, James Demetrius Farris Jr., Nadia Jazmin Flores, Zane Mills Gardner, Matthew Gabriel Gilbert, Trenati Cherkara Hairston, Katherine Marie Hall, Natalia Janae Martin, Eyad Abdelnaser Mohamed, Amanda Marie Mosser, Faith Elena Munoz, Joseph Hunter Nguyen, RG Vincent Olea, Ashlynn McKenzie Patten, Myia Shante Pettie, Ciara Monique Ramey, Papion Jolie Ritenour Shelton and Kayla Marie Solomon.

Martinsville High School seniors awarded Big M certificates were: Tanaysia Janae Blackstock, Mikiyah Kimoria Carter, Hannah Divine Hairston, Nasia Te Quarius Hairston, Camryn Savannah James, Usman Amer Khan, Allanah Monique Milton, Deonna Nichelle Street, Samantha Reese Wall and Dreshawn Darrell Young.

Martinsville High School eleventh-grade certificates went to: Damian Christopher Aumada, Kirsten Alise Blankenbaker, Tyler Wayne Carr, Johnny Owen Clerc, Ryan Connor DiMingo, Paris Rose Fulp, Aleeyah Marie Galloway, Briana Garcia-Macias, Gabriel Lucas Haley, Makenzie Kamori Hylton, Arlette Jaramillo Mata, Caleb Parke Joyce, LynAsshia Neveah King, Natalie Marie LaPrade, Natalie Dominguez Loredo, Mallori Sherrill Lowe, Adam Idris Mounkaila, Nayti Bhavesh Patel, Elijah Kenley Pickett, Ray McKinley Preston, Cortay Jovon Price, John David Ratliff II, Kaylee Angel Rea, Mason Crenshaw Rorrer, Skyler Lee Spence, Christopher Bryant Talley II, Emarious La’Ease Tinsley, Aniya Elise Torrence, Martiniano Torres Orozco, Tyra Makelle Valentine, Leslie Gorety Vazquez Espejo, Monica Elise Watkins, Whitny Ashton Williams, Destiny Jonet Witcher and Reagan Bailey Wright.

Martinsville High School tenth-grade certificates went to: Anne Frances Agee, Adam Luis Aguilar, Elvin Ariel Amaya Turcios, Naun Isai Andrade Paredes, Evelynn Ruby Ayers, Yadira Carrillo Tamayo, Keara Lanette Carter, Esmeralda Castillo-Ocampo, Dale Allen Cochran, Ana Marie Compton, Sontrell Maciah Daniels, Tyanah O’chelle Dickerson, Kassidy Micahel Dodson, Xavier Patrick Dunham, Ruby Jacqueline Flores, Ava Brooke Grant, Aliyah Bailey Hairston, Abigail Fae Haskew, Deniyah Shanice Hightower, Aidan Michael Hood, Isabella Juliann Hood, Kasey Dawn Inman, Ny’Qeriyah Brenee Kellam, Gavin Luke Luther, Alondra Machuca Tiznado, Monserrat Machuca Tiznado, Skyla Daniele Martin, Rickyah Charlee Mitchell-Hairston, Steven Daniel Morales, John Riley Nguyen, Jacey Claire Pamintuan, Terriah D’Nae Roberts, Destiny Layanie Salda, Jariyah Yanise Smith, Mary Elizabeth Smith, Ayona Day Marie Stultz, Brooke Allison Turner, Isabella Haze Vega, Jayden Tyrion Aki Williams, Kaya Renee Yates and Noah Alexander Young.

Martinsville High School ninth-grade certificates went to: Mykala Akins, Aubrey Blankenbaker, Gabriel Shalom Davis, Kamori Re Yanna Dillard, Shatavia Danielle Dillard, Zaniah Ariana Dillard, Chekiya Kailyn Galloway, Kaleeya DaJanae Hairston, Abigail Hernandez, Ny’Asia Chenelle Hood, Aerran Elysia Kellam, Jun Hermes Olea, Michael Jeremy Parker, Joeii Lei-Ann Putney, Jailyn Omarion Reynolds, Lillian Marie Rorrer, Rilynne Addison Williams and Kaira Merci Womack.

Martinsville Middle School eighth-grade certificates went to: Jaden Alexander Ayoub, Serenity Hope Bradshaw, Kayra Shawn Carr, Sherman Chase Dillard, Fernanda Guadalupe Dominguez-Machuca, Angeliah Monae Eccles, Carrie Lynn Hudson, Sariyah Shaniece Little, Caden Amir Martin, Aniyah Brenae Millner, Julie Anna Nguyen, Ariyana Re Nae Nowlin, Jaden Anthony Porter, Jayce Edward Prillaman, Amyah Sheronne Richardson, Tyrese Lamar Smith, Gillian Katherine Soper, JaVonna Marjae Stubblefield, NaSir Antwaine Turner and Caleb Tyree Valentine.

Martinsville Middle School seventh-grade certificates went to: William Dardan-Scott Bela, Abbigail Savannah Campbell, Brennan Chase Coleman, Kira Lynn Compton, Cordell Elijah Daniels, Keyara Ronee Dillard, McKenna Nicole Mahan, Aileen Yuritza Nolasco, Kaden Alexander Paitsel, Zion Faith Perkins, Colby Bryson Robertson, Xavier Alonso Rodriguez, Erzart Shahini, Veronica Lorraine Smith, Symphany Chynah Necoal Talley, Zaina Denise Talley, Ja’Corian Drakar Turner, Lilly Grace Wall, William Henry Wall, Paris Noel Waller and Noah Drew Wright.

Martinsville Middle School sixth-grade certificates went to: Zyad Abdelnaser Khalaf, Mohamed Bayoumy, Bridgette Alise Brent, Olivia Grace Campbell, Christopher Rolando Carpio Yanez, Nadia Yazmin Dominguez Gonzalez, Marisol Garcia-Macias, Zoey Elise Hannans, Zackary Randall Harter, Renisha Jacqueline Millner, KaVaughn Michael Muse, Josiah David Porter, Samson Elijah Ray, Addison Ann Soper and Arianna Marie Ybarra.

Patrick Henry Elementary School fifth-grade certificates went to: Zariyah A’neese Bouldin, Henry N. Byram, James Andrew Hall, Jairo Samuel Mata, Arielle Elizabeth Mitchell, Daniya Sue Penn and Maya Elizabeth Williams.

Albert Harris Elementary School fifth-grade certificates went to: Alyce Lucille Airington, Kevin Gabriel Avila-Santiago, Janette Guadalupe Carrillo-Llamas, Jeffrey Alan Cousins, Hope Cherish Belle Hairston, Luis Balcazar Hernandez, Taimir Ja’kaylen Manns, Freddy Munoz and Quandel Fitzroy Richards.