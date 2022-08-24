Bikers for Babies to hit the road: Fundraiser for Pregnancy Care Center in its 11th year

Little babies and their mothers have some pretty big supporters — motorcyclists and motorists who will parade through the countryside for them Saturday.

The 11th annual Bikers for Babies charity ride will have registration starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and kickoff at noon at Judkins Insurance on Starling Avenue. The 55-mile ride will end at the Ridgeway fire station.

Patrick Rusmisel started this ride 11 years ago with the help of Jay Santoemma to support the Pregnancy Care Center of Martinsville-Henry County, of which Rusmisel’s wife Patsy had been a board member.

The proceeds go to general operating funds at the center, which has been open for 13 years. The monetary goal has always been $14,000, which is around what it costs to run the center for one month, Rusmisel said.

The center offers a variety of services, including: medical level pregnancy tests, sonograms, counseling, a registered nurse on staff and connections with additional resources, Pregnancy Care Center of MHC Executive Director Bryan Keith said.

It also has a point system for clients in which women earn points by taking classes and attending church. The points can be exchanged for supplies such as baby clothes, diaper and car seats.

Since July 31, the center has gained 54 new clients and booked 786 different appointments, Keith said. All of the services are free of charge and funded by donations from churches, individuals, businesses and through fundraisers such as the Bikers for Babies ride.

“It’s a resource in Martinsville and Henry County for women and young ladies in crisis that very few people know about,” Rusmisel added. “As pro-life people we’re accused of being judgmental against those that choose abortion, and it couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

The Pregnancy Care Center offers counseling for women who have had abortions, Rusmisel said.

“There is no condemnation with these people,” he said. “They are really there to support the women, whatever their choice is.”

Rusmisel has a personal connection to the cause that makes him passionate about helping out in any way he can: “My wife and I cannot have children, and so it breaks our heart to know that people could and chose not to,” he said.

“It’s disheartening sometimes … I’ve said this to a lot of people that claim to be pro-choice,” he said. “They’re pro-choice up to the point where you ask them ‘What’s the second choice?’ … They want to support a woman’s right to choose but only if the choice is abortion.”

“We still need help for those ladies that make a choice for life,” he said.

The idea for ride as a fundraiser came from similar bike ride charities such as the Jennifer Short Memorial Ride and Hogs for Dogs. “It’s just a popular way to raise money,” he said. “Bikers like to ride bikes,” and with Rusmisel himself being a biker, it just made sense.

“We love to ride in crowds,” he added. “I don’t know what it is about crowds, but it’s a hoot … You take over the highways for a while, literally own the highway. … Its fun.”

Rusmisel said that the ride has “humble beginnings,” with only 15 bikers the first time, but since then the ride has grown to between 70 to 150. The ride is not just for motorcycles: Many cars and hot rods participate as well.

The event has a registration fee of $10 and $15 with a passenger, and all vehicles are welcome. The ride will span 55 miles and last for around an hour and a half. After the ride, there will be free lunch from That Little Pork Shop in Eden, North Carolina, and Ashley’s Taste of Home of Martinsville, both of which are completely donating the meals to the event.

The ride has been escorted by Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper since the beginning. “He’s always been there without fail. Even when we only had 15 bikes, he still lead us through the country,” Rusmisel said.

There will also be door prizes given away and a 50/50 raffle. Winners must be present to get a prize, and Del. Wren Williams (R-9th District) will be a speaker. Bandanas will be sold to benefit the cause as well.

For more information, call Rusmisel at 276-734-9585 or Santoemma at 276-732-4100 or visit the website at https://www.mhcbikersforbabies.com/. If someone is unable to participate, they can donate directly to the center on their website at https://pregcc.com/partner/give/.