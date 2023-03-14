Biscuitville Operator Tyler Ramon had to turn customers away as they kept coming even after the restaurant had closed for the day to have its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Sorry guys, we're actually closed," Ramon said to the approaching customers on Tuesday.

"It was awesome," Ramon said about the grand opening of the restaurant's new location. "Crew did amazing. They got used to the set-up pretty quickly, and we were pretty much smooth sailing from start to finish."

The old Biscuitville down the road, which Ramon said was one of the oldest Biscuitville locations, closed and the new one opened at 3424 Virginia Ave. in Collinsvilleto provide the community with a modernized building and faster service with two drive-through lanes.

Ramon said the restaurant checks sales each day and he had projected $5,400 in sales. From the grand opening alone, the new location achieved $6,100 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Which is amazing for this small town," Ramon said. He has worked at Biscuitville for eight years and was the operator at the old location for one and a half years.

He said that the staff from the old location was all brought over to the new location. It will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.