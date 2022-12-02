Bishop Jason Nelson to perform; Family 5 will open the show Saturday at GHOW

Popular gospel singer Bishop Jason Nelson will perform in a musical concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galilean House of Worship, with local group Family 5 opening for him.

Nelson has five studio albums, one called “Shifting the Atmosphere” that came out in 2012 placed number 79 on The Billboard 200 and number 3 on the Top Gospel Albums chart. His song “Forever” has 21 thousand views on YouTube and his YouTube page JNLIVE has 85.1 thousand subscribers.

Nelson is a pastor and gospel singer from Maryland whose music career began a little over 20 years ago. He sings at his church almost every week and said that though music is something he gets to do, pastoring is what he is called to do.

“I’ve been musical almost my entire life,” Nelson said. He began by singing in church when he was 6 or 7 years old. He attended a performing arts high school which is where, he said, he gained a “sincere love for music of all genres.”

Nelson plays gospel music, but gospel music has many sub-genres. He said his music would be viewed as mostly praise and worship music, but that he also has a strong history in contemporary gospel music and rhythm and praise music.

His first big break in the music industry came in 2004 when he met American gospel music singer, songwriter and producer Donald Lawrence who heard him sing and invited him to be a part of a project of his called Donald Lawrence and Company.

This was the beginning of Nelson “falling in love” with being a musician and being a part of the music industry. “Things kind of escalated and propelled from there,” he added.

“It’s huge,” Nelson said about the role of music in his ministry. “Prayer, family, worship and Word … The worship is one of the four pillars of our church, so it plays a really, really major part in how we engage each other, how we engage God and me being an artist kind of bolsters that position.”

However, he said, his congregation isn’t star struck by his status as a musical artist. “It’s more about the fact that I’m able to engage in worship with them verses me being an artist in front of them,” he added.

In church, Nelson said that he will play his original songs every once in a while but mostly sings other, traditional and popular songs. In his performances, though, he almost always plays his original music that he has written and produced over the span of his career with just the occasional cover song thrown in.

Nelson said a song he would consider his favorite varies each day. He listed a few of his favorites as “Forever,” “I Am” and “Place of Worship.”

Nelson will be joined by Family 5 Gospel Singers, a local singing group.

Family 5 is a gospel group that plays quartet singing style music. It began in Bassett 77 years ago with just five members. Today, it is still a group made up of descendants of those five members and thought they still go by the same name, the group has grown to 11 members, two of whom are not blood related, Family 5 member Jamar Tyree said.

They are Jamar Tyree, Joshua Tyree, Isaiah Young, Louandrea Craighead, Tyson France, Lloyd Calvin France Jr., P.O. France, Jay France, K.J. France, Corey Hagwood and Marcus Bond. Hagwood and Bond are the only two that are not blood related to the original Family 5 members.

The original members were George France, James France, Louis Alvin France, Lloyd Calvin France and King Jeremiah France, and their sister Eloise France joined shortly after its creation.

Family 5 performs almost exclusively their own original music, and their first album was released around three years ago. The group travels to places across the country to perform and recently played in Los Angeles. They mostly perform at churches.