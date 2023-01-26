 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinding sun causes crashes involving school bus

Two separate crashes within sight of each other damaged seven vehicles, but resulted in no injuries.

Shortly after 8:30 this morning, the 911 Communications Center dispatched police to the intersection of Mount Olivet Road and U.S. Route 58, where it had been reported that three vehicles were involved in a collision.

Although there were no injuries, one vehicle was leaking fluid and the vehicles were impeding traffic.

Before officers arrived, a second crash occurred involving a Henry County school bus and three other vehicles, including a truck with a large trailer attached.

Additional law enforcement and Henry County Public Safety responded when it was learned that a second crash had occurred.

One of the responders on the scene said that it appeared that an unusually bright sun prevented eastbound motorists from seeing the road and other vehicles, causing two crashes involving seven vehicles.

A school official on the scene confirmed that none of the students on Bus #89 were injured and paramedics were assisting occupants in the other vehicles, but no one appeared to be injured. 

The Virginia State Police arrived to investigate the crashes and Henry County sheriff's deputies assisted with traffic control.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

