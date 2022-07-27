Blue Ridge Airport gets money for final phase of expansion

The Blue Ridge Airport in Martinsville has been approved to receive $216,688 of a $5.5 million federal funding disbursement for regional airports in four localities throughout the state.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced late Wednesday that a total of $5,511,125 in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration would be awarded for constructing new taxiways, rehabilitating runway lighting and removing obstructions to meet FAA standards.

“This funding will support a series of important projects in different stages at regional airports throughout the Commonwealth,” the senators said in the release. “These airports serve the transportation needs of thousands of Virginians every year and we are happy to see this funding go towards critical improvements.”

The money awarded to the Blue Ridge Airport will pay for the final phase of expanding the existing terminal apron to accommodate increased use.

The largest share of the money, $4,555,463, goes to the Lonesome Pine Airport in Wise for the final phase of rehabilitating runway lighting there.

Another $450,090 was awarded to the Chesapeake Regional Airport in Chesapeake for the removal of non-hazard obstructions in order to comply with FAA standards.

The rest of the money; $178,200 goes to Freeman Field in Lousia County for the construction of new taxiways and $110,684 for William M. Tuck Airport in Halifax County for replacing patch indicators, end identifier lights and runway lighting systems.

Last week, Warner and Kaine announced nearly $6 million for airports across the Commonwealth in addition to $50 million to Virginia airports apportioned earlier this month. The senators also announced nearly $400 million for Virginia airports secured through the bipartisan infrastructure law in November of last year.