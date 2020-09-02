Blue Ridge Regional Library branches continue to write their coronavirus novel of adapting

“March 17 – I remember because it was St. Patrick’s Day – we decided to close to the public,” said Rick Ward, director of the Blue Ridge Regional Library system.
Scrapping a lineup of lectures and events planned for the spring, the library system made the difficult but necessary decision to close the buildings to the public because of the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Staff quickly switched to offering curbside services at which employees delivered ordered books to patron’s cars in the parking lot, which worked for a couple of weeks, up until Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
“That’s about the time we also had our first case [of the coronavirus] in Henry County. I got nervous about that,” Ward said. “I sent everybody home, except for essential personnel.”
Ward continued going to the library in-person, as did the branch managers and a handful of other employees. Together, the team checked on their individual buildings and maintained day-to-day tasks like taking in the mail.
“It stayed like that for about two months,” Ward said.
Those are the paragraphs that have formed the first chapters of a new novel of sorts -- the novel coronavirus disrupts society, not simply the Blue Ridge library's branches. Ward describes next chapters born of necessity and opportunity. There may be more to write before he can add "The End."
Around the beginning of June, Ward said, the system restarted operations but only allowed staff in the buildings. The employees again adopted the curbside service. However, not so many books were flying off the shelves.
“They’re way down compared to when people were coming in here, obviously,” Ward said.
Without people being able to walk through and browse a large selection of books at one time, they don’t place holds on as many titles as they might check out during an in-person experience. Also, once a book returns, it goes through a 72-hour decontamination period before another individual may borrow it – so it takes a little longer to get popular titles back out into the community.
Still, those who have taken advantage of the curbside pickup keep coming back.
“It’s been real popular, the service has,” Ward said.
And each month, staff at various branches host virtual book clubs via Zoom. There are also trivia night opportunities available through Zoom every few weeks. Children even got in on the virtual action this summer through the annual Summer Reading Program and through virtual story time reading sessions posted on social media.
New services
The libraries recently expanded their on-site offerings, following news that Office Max in Martinsville would close.
“We realized that people didn’t have access to faxing and printing and copying,” Ward said. “We decided to go ahead and extend our curbside service to include the faxing and the printing and the copying types of services.”
Patrons can’t enter the library to perform the services independently, but they may email documents or bring papers with them to copy or send. The services were available before the pandemic at a low cost, but now up to 15 sheets per person per day are free.
Ward said that the decision not to charge for the services was two-fold: first, providing the pages for free could help those who are struggling financially during the pandemic, and, second, not exchanging money that could contain harmful germs keeps the staff and patrons safer.
He also noted that he and the board of directors recently discussed opening computer usage to the public through scheduled appointments, but with COVID-19 cases and deaths still on the rise in the area, they ultimately decided it was not yet the right time.
Until then, branches are looking into expanding their free WiFi service areas.
“We’ve turned our WiFi on 24/7. It used to be that it was only on when we were open, but now it’s on 24/7,” Ward said. “We’re in the process of trying to get some extenders to get it to go out farther [from buildings]. We’ve moved the routers so that it’ll extend farther out into the parking lot, so people can just pull up and use their computer, their phone, their laptop, whatever they might have. They don’t need a password, but they just need to agree to our terms and conditions. Going through our WiFi, we do filter it.”
Missing the people
“We’re still pursuing trying to come up with ideas to do more online stuff,” Ward said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to let people in the doors in the near future because we do miss seeing the people. That’s why we’re here, is to serve our patrons and our community.”
When patrons are able to browse the aisles again, they might note a few key differences. First, each branch now has sneeze guards in place at the circulation desk. All staff are also equipped with masks. There’s also hand sanitizer in place at key points at each branch.
And Ward said he looks forward to when that can happen.
“We miss seeing people,” Ward said. “We miss having them in the building.”
