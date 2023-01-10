Board leadership remains unchanged

The Henry County Board of Supervisors remains unchanged in leadership and meeting dates for the new year.

At its annual organizational meeting on Monday, the Board unanimously chose Blackberry District representative Jim Adams to remain as chairman and Joe Bryant of the Collinsville District to continue to serve as vice-chairman.

"I'd like to thank the Board for their support," said Adams after he was elected by his peers to remain in charge of the Board. "We all have some of the same needs and concerns. It's great that we can listen to each other and try to work towards our collective goals. Thank you for the confidence that you have shown in me."

Adams has served on the Board for 21 years and as its chairman for 10 of those years and Bryant, who was re-elected in 2021, was chosen to be vice-chairman for the second consecutive year.

"It is an honor to serve as vice-chair," said Bryant. "Mr. Adams has served with honor on the Board of Supervisors for the last several years and he has done an excellent job. I can look and see bright things in the future. Mr. Adams worked real hard to make sure this County stands for excellence and that's why I'm honored to be second in command."

The Board voted to continue regular meetings on the fourth Tuesday of every month except December, when the Board will meet on Dec. 19 because of the holidays.

The bylaws for 2023 and a budget calendar for the fiscal year 2023-24 were both approved and a planning session was tentatively set for Feb. 6 from 4-7 p.m. pending confirmation that the Bassett Train Station Event Center is available on that date.

The Board then went into a brief closed session and when they reconvened in open session they were told by Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner that the former Fieldale High School building will be open for a walk-through on Thursday at noon.

"I was there around Christmas and there is still a lot of work to be done," said Wagoner.

The building is being converted into apartments and some commercial space is also being made available. Wagoner said the walk-through is designed for people with potential business interest.

Said Adams: "This is real important to the Fieldale community.