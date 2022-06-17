Board meeting agendas: Henry County Industrial Development Authority, PSA, NCI, HCPS, P&HCC

IDA

The Henry County Industrial Development Authority will meet at noon on Tuesday in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.

On the agenda, the Authority will consider:

Approval of accounts payable

Election of officers

A Performance Agreement with VF Outdoor, LLC

Other informational items

PSA

The Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building.

On the agenda, the Authority will consider:

Approving the write-off of uncollectible utility billing and general billing accounts.

Appropriation of a Virginia Department of Health grant.

A report of FY 2021 utility operation and maintenance.

Accepting the monthly finance, accounts payable, construction, engineering, treatment and regulatory compliance, safety and general manager's reports.

A resolution honoring the retirement of General Manager Tim Hall.

NCI

The New College Institute Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Friday at NCI's Baldwin Building, 191 Fayette St., Lecture Hall A, and over Zoom.

The public is invited to attend, and public comments will be received at the end of the meeting, not to exceed 3 minutes. To sign up for public comments, contact Christina Reed at creed@newcollegeinstitute.org or 276-403-5602 before the meeting.

A meeting agenda was requested by the Bulletin on Wednesday, but as of the end of business day Friday, had not been received.

HCPS

The Henry County School Board will have a "Special Meeting Fiscal Year Closeout" at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by closed session, in the first floor Summerlin meeting room of Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville.

On the agenda, the Board will consider:

Approval of overnight & out-of-state field trip requests

Approval of 2022-2023 Regional Alternative Education Program Continuation Grant

Approval of FY2023 school budget

Approval of estimated end-of-year accounts payable FY22

Approval to award bid for kitchen addition and cafeteria renovation at George Washington Carver Elementary

Approval to award contract for purchasing new bleachers at Magna Vista High School and Bassett High School

Approval to award contract for fuel-system installation and service at new transportation facility

P&HCC

The next Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting will be held at noon Monday, July 11, in the Hooker Exhibit Hall of the Frith Economic Development Center.

An agenda will be printed in the Bulletin the Sunday before the meeting.

