Board meeting agendas: P&HCC, PSA, Henry County Supervisors

P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

The agenda includes:

A report from college President Dr. Greg Hodges A budget and finance report from Jack Hanbury, vice president of Financial & Administrative Services, including a report on local fund expenditures An update by Dr. Chris Wikstrom, vice president of Academic & Student Success Services An update by Rhonda Hodges, vice president of Workforce, Economic and Community Development An Institutional Advancement update by P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood An update on athletics by Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement & Inclusion/Athletic Director Brian Henderson Discussion of revised Title IX policy by Jack Hanbury.

The next meeting will be on Jan. 23.

PSA

Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building. The agenda includes:

A finance report

Approval of accounts payable

Construction

Engineering

Treatment/regulatory compliance

Safety

General manager

The board also will go into closed session for discussion of pending legal matters.

Henry County

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Matters on the agenda include:

Monthly report on delinquent tax collection efforts

An update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation

Consideration of a resolution honoring Commissioner of Revenue Terri Cook

Financial matters: awards of contract re: communications microwave system for Public Safety; additional appropriation of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for employee bonus payments in the schools; approval of purchase for a fire truck for the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department; award of contract for electrical consulting services for building and grounds; and request for carryover of FY county funds.

Consideration of 2023 legislative agenda for the Virginia General Assembly

The Board will go into closed session for discussion of appointees to the ANCHOR Commission and Public Service Authority, pending legal matters, the acquisition/disposal of real estate and as-yet unannounced industries.

During the 6 p.m. session, the Board will:

Address general highway matters

See a presentation by the parks & recreation department

Entertain matters from the public.