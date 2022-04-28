Board meetings: P&HCC and Martinsville schools

P&HCC
The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center. This is a public meeting, but the Board will not receive public comment.
- Budget and Finance report from Jack Hanbury, VP of Financial & Administrative Services
- Academic and Student Affairs update by Terry Young, Interim VP of Academic & Student Success
- Workforce, Economic and Community Development update by VP of WECD Rhonda Hodges
- Institutional Advancement update by P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood
- Athletics update by Assistant VP of Student Engagement & Inclusion/Athletic Director Brian Henderson
- Presentation of resolutions to retiring members and of a plaque to retiring chair(s)
MCPS
The Martinsville School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the Martinsville City Public Schools Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.