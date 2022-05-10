Board of Supervisors may fund library increase

The Henry County Board of Supervisors made no changes after public hearings Monday night, but the Blue Ridge Regional Library may still get the increase it requested.

Monday night's meeting in the Summerlin Meeting Room opened with a public hearing on the proposed FY 2022-2023 school budget where no one spoke, but when the public hearing on the proposed total county budget was opened Library Director Rick Ward was the first to speak.

"During the pandemic we went to curbside service, but we're back to normal hours now," said Ward. "This was a difficult time for our staff, and we encourage you to give us the increase we have asked."

Ward said the pay to his staff was so far behind that "someone working 20 years might be making the same money as a newcomer" due to increases in minimum wage.

"With inflation this not only puts a crunch on us, but coming over here I noticed gas prices have gone up to $4.19 a gallon and that hurts," said Ward. "The increase we ask is so we can give our staff a five percent raise and that amounts to 0.05 percent of the county's budget."

The total amount of funding requested from Henry County in support of three branches in Ridgeway, Collinsville and Bassett is $774,968, an increase of $39,426 over last year.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall recommended level funding in the proposed budget.

"Your percentage of our total budget is 41%," said Margaret Caldwell, who represents Henry County on the library's Board of Trustees. "The locality has always had the responsibility of the libraries. We cannot give our employees a raise if you don't give us an increase."

Caldwell said she felt as if the Board of Supervisors considered the Blue Ridge Regional Library as "sort of an outside agency," with shared support from Martinsville and Patrick County who each have a branch.

"Entry-level people can make more money at McDonalds and Walmart than they can at the library," said Caldwell. "I implore you to support this increase and to look ahead toward next year."

Crystal Hollaway said she was from Bassett and the library had played a big part in her children learning to read. Sherry Vestal of Blackberry and also on the Board of Trustees appealed to the Board to reconsider the requested increase, and Betsy Haskins, another member of the Board of Trustees, said the "library was for everybody."

"The librarians see what needs doing and they do it," said Haskins. "If there is a special program they are not paid extra and they don't complain. It takes a very special person to be a librarian."

One of those librarians if Amy Bunn from Ridgeway.

"My salary is livable, but I make less than most with a master's degree," Bunn said. "In Ridgeway we have me and two others holding down the Ridgeway library. When I hire someone I can only offer them minimum wage. Walmart hires for more than we can pay our staff right now. I pay $2 an hour less than they do."

Bunn said people in the community assume that library employees in Henry County are employees of the County and are entitled to the raises and benefits included in this year's budget.

"We love what we do, but don't ask us to sacrifice a living wage," said Bunn.

Karen Barley is the librarian at the Bassett branch.

"The library is important to our community," said Barley. "We do everything from helping people with simple tasks to helping them get jobs. There are so many things that our senior citizens do not have the knowledge to do when they need to complete forms online. We eagerly help each and every one, but we would like to be able to reward each staff member to help us maintain what we do."

Board members questioned Ward on Martinsville and Patrick County's response to his requested increase.

"Patrick County was going to cut us," Ward said. "In fact we were at risk of losing state and federal funding if they had reduced it by as much as they said."

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors eventually agreed to keep their funding level for another year, and Martinsville had not held a public hearing on their budget yet, Ward said.

Board members discussed the possibility of funding Ward's request, but then decided, at Hall's suggestion, to consider moving $39,427 requested by Ward from a $180,000 contingency fund earmarked for increased fuel costs after the budget begins on July 1.

"That way it will give us some time to see what Patrick County and Martinsville are going to do," said Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

