Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on the voluntary settlement agreement for reversion

Henry County Board of Supervisors
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet for a regular meeting in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building in two sessions on Tuesday.
3 p.m. session agenda:
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance
Call to order
Welcome of visitors and advise role of county administrator as contact person for the board
Items of Consent
- Confirmation of minutes of Oct. 26 meeting
- Approval of accounts payable
Report on delinquent tax collection efforts
Monthly update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation
Financial matters:
- Award of contract re: Two-way radios and detection scanner for the Sheriff’s Office
- Additional Appropriation re: Justice Assistance Grant and DMV Traffic Enforcement Grants for the Sheriff’s Office; and American Rescue Plan Act Funds for the school board
- Additional Appropriation and Award of Contract re: Aerial Fire Apparatus for the Department of Public Safety
- Request for Carryover of FY’21 County Funds
Consideration of resolution re: County’s participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related claims
Informational Items
- Comments from the board
Closed Meeting
- Discussion of appointees to Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Southern Area Agency on Aging, West Piedmont Planning District Commission and the Public Service Authority; for discussion of pending legal matters
- Discussion of as-yet unannounced industries
- Discussion of personnel matters
6 p.m. session agenda:
Highway matters
- Consideration of a resolution supporting the addition of Airport Road to secondary road system and abandonment of the old road
Matters by the Public
Public hearing and consideration of resolution re: Community Development Block Grant Application for the restoration of the historic Fieldale Recreation Center
Public Hearing: Rezoning applications for Lisa Lancaster, Jason E. and Pamela K. Mabry, Carver Memorial Gardens Inc. and Dana S. Wade
Public Hearing: Budget amendment related to the sale of the Patriot Centre Shell Building