Board of Supervisors to hold public hearing on the voluntary settlement agreement for reversion
0 comments
Carroll and Lyle

Outside counsel Jeremy Carroll (left) and Henry County Attorney George Lyle face the Henry County Board of Supervisors update the board on the reversion process. A public hearing will be held Tuesday on the Voluntary Settlement Agreement, part of the reversion process.

 Bill Wyatt

Henry County Board of Supervisors

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet for a regular meeting in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building in two sessions on Tuesday.

3 p.m. session agenda:

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance

Call to order

Welcome of visitors and advise role of county administrator as contact person for the board

Items of Consent

  • Confirmation of minutes of Oct. 26 meeting 
  • Approval of accounts payable

Report on delinquent tax collection efforts

Monthly update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation

Financial matters:

  • Award of contract re: Two-way radios and detection scanner for the Sheriff’s Office
  • Additional Appropriation re: Justice Assistance Grant and DMV Traffic Enforcement Grants for the Sheriff’s Office; and American Rescue Plan Act Funds for the school board
  • Additional Appropriation and Award of Contract re: Aerial Fire Apparatus for the Department of Public Safety
  • Request for Carryover of FY’21 County Funds

Consideration of resolution re: County’s participation in the proposed settlement of opioid-related claims

Informational Items

  • Comments from the board

Closed Meeting

  • Discussion of appointees to Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Southern Area Agency on Aging, West Piedmont Planning District Commission and the Public Service Authority; for discussion of pending legal matters
  • Discussion of as-yet unannounced industries
  • Discussion of personnel matters

6 p.m. session agenda:

Highway matters

  • Consideration of a resolution supporting the addition of Airport Road to secondary road system and abandonment of the old road

Matters by the Public

Public hearing and consideration of resolution re: Community Development Block Grant Application for the restoration of the historic Fieldale Recreation Center

Public Hearing: Rezoning applications for Lisa Lancaster, Jason E. and Pamela K. Mabry, Carver Memorial Gardens Inc. and Dana S. Wade

Public Hearing: Budget amendment related to the sale of the Patriot Centre Shell Building

Public Hearing: Voluntary Settlement Agreement

Adjournment

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

