Board of Zoning Appeals approves plans for additional solar farm construction in Axton

After an initial denial, the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) has approved another solar farm for Axton.

The Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC's large scale solar energy facility on the east end of Henry County would be the county's third, but it's not the last one in the works.

It follows one set for Bassett and another already in operation in Axton. More companies also are courting the county to turn land over to solar energy panels.

On Nov. 25 the BZA turned down petitions from both Rocky Ford and Axton Solar LLC's to transform thousands of acres to solar energy facilities.

Rocky Ford pared down its initial request to have 800 acres rezoned to 378 acres, and the single request for rezoning to accommodate a solar farm operation on Thursday was less than a third of the size of the two requests combined by both companies that had petitioned the Board in November.

This addressed the initial objection that Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspection Director Lee Clark had that Henry County was not opposed to solar projects, but was opposed to those of such size that they would alter a large part of the landscape.

The complaint from Mountain Valley Brewery, which hosts outdoor events in the area, had also vanished when Rocky Ford said it would protect the brewery's country-landscape view from solar panels.

In addition to addressing specific issues at November's meeting, Rocky Ford proposed to pay the County $1 million as a "siting agreement," to be satisfied in payments of $250,000 within 30 days after the Board of Zoning Appeals approval, $500,000 upon receipt of the building permit, and $250,000 when construction is complete.

The company also estimates $270,000 would be derived by the County from Rocky Ford in the first year from a machinery and tools tax and then about $180,000 a year for the assumed duration of 30 years of operation.

"We are pleased to present to you the revised and updated Special Use Permit Application (SUP) for Rocky Ford Solar Energy, LLC in Henry County, Virginia," a letter from the company to Clark stated. "Rocky Ford's initial SUP application, submitted October 18, 2021, was denied by the Zoning Board of Appeals on November 24, 2021, based on the County's interpretation of the solar density threshold and what constitutes 'existing' solar projects. We appreciate your statement at the hearing that the Rocky Ford project and presentation were the best you had seen for any project in the County. With that said, we were disappointed by the decision that the Rocky Ford and Axton Solar, LLC projects could not co-exist as presented without exceeding the existing solar project density threshold.

"While we disagree with that interpretation of 'existing' (in the absence of any other definition in the County's ordinance, under accepted rules of statutory construction the plain meaning of 'existing' can only be 'built,' and since Axton Solar has neither commenced construction nor is 'built,' it should not be counted in the density threshold under any definition."

Before voting, Board Chair Paul Setliff read verbatim four additional conditions that would be required of Rocky Ford:

setbacks

conservation easements

areas not to be developed with panels

vegetative buffer areas.

Additional screening must be provided on the western boundary of Sandy River Farms and the area that abuts Dees Road and three residences off the eastern side of Mountain Valley Road.

The company must complete construction within three years or risk going through the approval process again from the beginning. A plan to mitigate the noise during construction must be submitted to Clark and approved before it begins.

Setliff told the residents and business owners in attendance that he realized it must seem to them like they were having to force the Board to come "kicking and screaming" into the age of modern operations, but it was out of an over abundance of caution on the Board's part to insure the obligations of the County's responsibility to the landowners at large.

The Board then approved the request for a Special Use Permit to Rocky Ford for the construction of its solar energy facility on the properties located generally in the north east vicinity of Mountain Valley Road and Dees Road, and along Summerset Drive and Rufus Road.

The proposal is to develop a 90 MW facility cover approximately 378 acres in the Iriswood District.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

