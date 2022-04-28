Board of Zoning Appeals denies another request for "skills games"

For the fourth time in two months the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals has denied a request for approval to install "skill games" machines.

On Wednesday, Joseph Alvin French made his request to the Board for a Special Use Permit to allow for the establishment of an arcade for gaming machines called "skill games" inside an existing building.

That building is located at 10053-10079 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway and is zoned Commercial according to the Board agenda. The business there is a CITGO gas station called the "Greensboro Stop & Shop."

The staff reviewed the application and suggested the Board add as part of any motion to approve a discussion of hours and days of operation, but Board members denied the request, the only matter on Wednesday meeting's agenda.

Last month the Board denied a similar request from Manish Patel for a Special Use Permit for a skill games arcade at 2484 Virginia Avenue at the former Collinsville branch of American National Bank and two requests from Teresa King at 1918-1920 in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville and 6313 Virginia Avenue in Bassett.

Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning and inspection for Henry County said at the March meeting that the "current law in the Commonwealth of Virginia states that 'skill games' are also included in the definition under Virginia law as illegal gaming devices" and the types of games included in the Special Use Permit requests were "extremely similar to the ones that were deemed illegal by our local commonwealth's attorney."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

