Board recognizes all frontline health care workers in Henry County with 2020 Jack Dalton Community Service Award

Normally, the Henry County Board of Supervisors selects one deserving community member at the beginning of each year to honor with the Jack Dalton Community Service Award — but 2020 was anything but normal.

Instead, the board unanimously voted Tuesday evening to bestow the 2020 award upon all frontline health workers of Henry County in recognition of their ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19.

Vice Chair Debra Buchanan read a resolution that will be presented to the various health care facilities in the community, honoring “our local hospital, urgent care facilities, physicians’ offices, nursing homes, and other healthcare outlets and the physicians, nurses, assistants, and other healthcare workers constantly put themselves in harm’s way.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our frontline healthcare workers risk their own health and safety, as well as the health and safety of their loved ones, to continue their work during the COVID–19 pandemic; and... these workers far too often go without acknowledgement and without thanks for their heroic efforts and community impact,” Buchanan stated. “The board recognizes the immense debt of gratitude that we owe frontline workers for their heroic and selfless service during the COVID–19 pandemic, and call this to the attention of our citizens.”