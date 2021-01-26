 Skip to main content
Board recognizes all frontline health care workers in Henry County with 2020 Jack Dalton Community Service Award
Board recognizes all frontline health care workers in Henry County with 2020 Jack Dalton Community Service Award

Dalton award

Accepting the 2020 Jack Dalton Community Service Award on behalf of all Henry County frontline health care workers Tuesday night were several staff members from Sovah Health-Martinsville. (Front row, from left) are Sovah Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd; Mary Campbell from the environmental services eivision; and Henry County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Debra Buchanan; (second row) Sovah marketing director Kelly Fitzgerald; Tonya Covington, who works in the emergency department; and Beverly Lawton from the respiratory therapy department; (third row) Board of Supervisors members Chairman Jim Adams, Tommy Slaughter, David Martin, Ryan Zehr and Joe Bryant. Sara Padgett, who works in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, also was recognized but unable to attend the ceremony in person.

 Kim Barto Meeks
Tory Shepherd

Sovah Health-Martinsville Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd thanking the Henry County Board of Supervisors for recognizing frontline health care workers with the 2020 Jack Dalton Award.

Normally, the Henry County Board of Supervisors selects one deserving community member at the beginning of each year to honor with the Jack Dalton Community Service Award — but 2020 was anything but normal.

Instead, the board unanimously voted Tuesday evening to bestow the 2020 award upon all frontline health workers of Henry County in recognition of their ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19.

Vice Chair Debra Buchanan read a resolution that will be presented to the various health care facilities in the community, honoring “our local hospital, urgent care facilities, physicians’ offices, nursing homes, and other healthcare outlets and the physicians, nurses, assistants, and other healthcare workers constantly put themselves in harm’s way.”

“Our frontline healthcare workers risk their own health and safety, as well as the health and safety of their loved ones, to continue their work during the COVID–19 pandemic; and... these workers far too often go without acknowledgement and without thanks for their heroic efforts and community impact,” Buchanan stated. “The board recognizes the immense debt of gratitude that we owe frontline workers for their heroic and selfless service during the COVID–19 pandemic, and call this to the attention of our citizens.”

Henry County Board of Supervisors

Members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors give a standing ovation to the frontline health care workers honored Tuesday evening for their efforts to fight COVID-19.

On hand to accept the award were representatives from Sovah Health-Martinsville: Tonya Covington, who works in the emergency department; Mary Campbell from the environmental services division; Beverly Lawton from the respiratory therapy department; marketing and communications director Kelly Fitzgerald; and chief operating officer Tory Shepherd. Sara Padgett, who works in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, was also recognized but unable to attend the ceremony in person.

The Jack Dalton award is named for a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors who served for more than 24 years and was serving as the board chair at the time of his death on May 24, 2000. Each year, the board of supervisors honors a Henry County resident who exemplifies a spirit of community service and demonstrates active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County. Candidates are nominated by community members.

Nominations were solicited from community residents through local media, the Henry County website, and social media.

Lois Dalton, the widow of Jack Dalton, normally attends the award presentation to help the board present the award. “But in the interest of staying safe during the pandemic, she did not attend tonight,” Buchanan said. “She did ask that we convey her appreciation to everyone and express her congratulations to the award winner.”

