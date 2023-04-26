After multiple public hearings, community meetings, and appearances before the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), an Axton Solar project was turned down on Tuesday.

Vesper Energy had gained approval from the BZA in December for a 1,000-acre solar project that had been studied for more than two years. They had been approved for 1,200 acres and were denied a request for an expansion, so they withdrew and reapplied.

But the majority of the members on the Board sided against Vesper on Monday over a percentage requirement in the County’s solar ordinance.

“[County Planner] Lee Clark came to us to set up the solar ordinance and we agreed on 2.5% of the acreage in a 5-mile radius. When Axton Solar got approval it was going to be 2.5%,” said Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant. “Before us now is 93 acres on top of that. It opens the doors for other solar companies; it’s a Pandora’s box — if we don’t refuse this we may be open to litigation.”

Bryant said he didn’t want to see the County in the middle of an expensive court case with a highly motivated company in an extremely competitive market.

“I’m scared we’re going to find ourselves in litigation,” Bryant said. “My firm belief is that the ordinance is set and we ought to follow it.”

Henry County Attorney George Lyle was then called upon to provide the background.

“The BZA approved up to 435 acres within the solar ordinance — 2.5% in a five-mile radius. The site plan is then submitted and it will be compared to what’s in the radius and it will be determined if they have more than 2.5%. It is projected that it could be about 93 acres in Henry County that would put it at 2.6%,” Lyle said. “It’s not known for sure because we don’t really know. Developers wanted assurance they could built-out the whole 435 acres and they wanted to be guaranteed to have the full project.”

Lyle said the proposed project in Henry County also spilled over into Pittsylvania County and it is not clear at this point how much will be in either county.

The project is in the Iriswood District, represented by Garrett Dillard.

“You talk about good faith and that 93 acres is in the Iriswood District and I think the citizens are in favor of it,” Dillard said. “This is an agreement that we are charged to work on and work with and it would be good for the citizens of Henry County.”

Bryant said he had no problem with Axton Solar or its parent company, Vesper Energy.

“I just look at the possibility of damage to the area and end up in a legal battle. I just see that as a problem,” Bryant said. “If you make exceptions to the rules, it’s going to bite you every time.”

Said Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter: “If it’s not enforced it’s not worth the paper it’s written on.”

“The five-mile radius is not just in Henry County,” said Dillard. “They’re still not close to that 2.5% in Henry County alone. That’s something to consider.”

More debate ensued primarily between Bryant and Dillard, but when the motion by Dillard and seconded by Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr, came to a vote, it failed 4-2 with Blackberry District Supervisor Jim Adams, Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan, Slaughter and Bryant voting against and Dillard and Zehr voting for the motion.

“No comment,” Axton Solar Project Manager Trey Lopez told the Bulletin when the meeting recessed. “No comment, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

Vesper Energy Community Affairs Manager Alex Rohr said after the vote that the company would go back and see what could be done to accommodate the concern regarding land percentage.

“We will look at what the Board has said here today and go back and discuss this with the residents and see what, if anything, can be done,” Rohr said.

After the vote, Dillard accepted an opportunity from Adams for further discussion on the matter.

“We had a public hearing and most everyone spoke loudly in favor of this. Mr. Bryant calls it dangerous territory, but we have to be careful because these public hearings are to learn what citizens think and we had a resounding group of citizens to speak in favor,” Dillard said. “What becomes the purpose of a public hearing? There are folk in the Iriswood District that have land they want to invest and we need to consider those things and not just how we personally feel.”

Said Bryant: “This is not personal. It’s not personal at all. I’m for the project, but I’m against the 93 acres. It’s not personal. If you want an amendment, then bring Lee Clark in. We are following that ordinance. We voted on it: a five-mile radius and 2.5%.

In other matters:

The Board adopted the FY24 budget with a real estate rate of $.555 per $100 of assessed value, personal property and machinery and tools: $1.55 per $100 of assessed value, including motor vehicles. Motor vehicle license fees for cars will be $20.75, motorcycles and trailers—$12.

The Board approved a resolution declaring April, 2023 as Fair Housing Month.

Approved a proclamation declaring May 14-20 as National Peace Officers Memorial Week in Henry County. A local service has been scheduled for May 17 at 11 a.m. in Martinsville Council Chambers.

Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff said 87.74% of personal property taxes and 93.69% of real estate taxes have been collected as of March 31. Since January, the contracted collector has received $280,016 in delinquent taxes.

President and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation Mark Heath told the Board there were 14 site visits in April, 30 tourism visits or phone consultations, and 3,088 visitors to the Dick & Willie Trail in March.

The board approved an additional appropriation of $25,965 from the U.S. Department of Justice Bulletproof Vests Partnership Program.

Approved an additional appropriation of $16,067 from the U.S. Department of Justice State Criminal Alien Assistance Program for deputy overtime, workforce recruitment and retention and training and education for inmates and staff.

Approved an additional appropriation of $37,000 from State Asset Forfeiture Funds to purchase defensive tactics and fitness equipment which will be placed at the Adult Detention Center.

The Board awarded the Timmons Group a contract in the amount of $378,519 for engineering and design services related to the reconstruction and upgrade to Reservoir Road.

The Board approved the use of $1,074,000 in current year funds and FY22 school carryover funds for electrical upgrades to the Administration Building, server replacement, Parks and Recreation vehicle replacement, tennis court resurfacing at Jaycee Park, Public Safety vehicle replacement, computer replacement, a front deck mower and emergency radio system component replacement.

The Board approved the appropriation of $25,000 received from The Harvest Foundation for participation in the Strategic Economic Environmental Design (S.E.E.D.) Beautification Program to be used for two gardens on Greensboro Road and Irisburg Road.

The Board approved a rezoning application by John Reno of Thirty Six Fifty One, LLC to construct four warehouse units on Fontaine Drive and Textile Drive in the Ridgeway District.

The Board approved a rezoning application by Cyana Bulgin to place a double wide home on the east side of Meadowood Trail in the Horsepasture District.