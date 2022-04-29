Board returns sales tax money to schools

The Henry County Board of Supervisors has approved the return of $2.6 million to Henry County Public Schools from money created by a new sales tax.
At its regular meeting in March, as reported in the Bulletin, the Board voted to replace $2.6 million in the budget previously appropriated for school debt from the reserve funds, but a public hearing was required because it amended the County budget by more than one percent. That hearing was held on Tuesday.
"You could have avoided this if you had been more diligent in interpreting the law," said Former Henry County School Board Member Mary Martin. "The taxpayers went to the polls and voted for this increase to pay for new construction, not prior debt service."
The additional one percent sales tax was approved by Henry County voters and began on April 1, 2021. It was anticipated the new tax would generate $5.2 million a year and stipulates that it can only be used for new construction for schools.
But Henry County Administrator Tim Hall allocated half of the expected amount to pay down existing debt.
The Attorney General offered his opinion on the matter and sided with the schools' position that Hall had misapplied the funds.
In other matters at its evening session on Tuesday, the Board:
- Approved a resolution recognizing the Nelson Motorsports Race Team. Nelson Motorsports was founded in 2013 by team owner Barry Nelson. In addition to many outstanding accolades over the years, the team won the CARS Tour season champion in 2021.
- Approved a proposed Solid Waster Management Plan. Henry County is a partner with the City of Martinsville and the Town of Ridgeway in a plan that outlines the long-term strategy and goals set by the three entities that include coordinating efforts and outlining objectives regarding solid waste management.
- Adopted a tourism zone ordinance establishing a Tourism Zone in Henry County to help recruit tourism related businesses to the community. The Tourism Zone will operate much like traditional industry enterprise zones, allowing qualifying businesses to take advantage of state and local tax incentives.
- Heard from Henry County resident Roger Saunders regarding the closed Comcast Business Office on Commonwealth Boulevard. Saunders asked for the Board's help in getting Comcast to reopen the office.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.