The Henry County Board of Supervisors held its annual planning session for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday.

The members and its administration gathered at the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (CCAT) Building at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, where they heard an overview of the County's present situation including the financials and challenges, reviewed the list of last year's goals and then made plans for objectives to be realized in FY23-24.

The administration began by illustrating the three pillars of Henry County identified as economic development, education and public safety.

Four trends within economic development were also identified: the labor shortage, remote work, entrepreneurship and mega projects.

As the birth rate across the United States declines, the population growth nationwide has slowed and the rate for Martinsville and Henry County remains flat. Additionally, the number of retired Baby Boomers rose more from 2019 to 2020 than in prior years, adding to an overall decline in a work-age population between 15 and 64.

Statistics provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the labor force participation rate in Henry County is 66.9%, higher than the state average of 63.7%.

At the end of 2022, the Virginia Employment Commission listed Henry County with 793 unemployed people for a rate of 3% while Martinsville had 316 people looking for work making the city's rate 5.2%.

Put simply, the local labor market has three jobs available for every unemployed person. Economists refer to this as an "employee's market" and the administration's presentation to the board on Monday suggested that the communities that were the most successful in attracting talent under these conditions would come out on top.

To win, it was suggested that place-based strategies involving amenities, arts and cultural resources, recreation, active downtowns, beautification, streetscape and life-long learning help to draw people to an area.

To that end, Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner and his team suggested a hotel study is needed and the housing shortage needs to be addressed. With the Chief Tassel Building, Aaron Mills Apartments, John Redd Smith and Fieldale Schools projects, action is being taken, but it was suggested that regional forums should be held, housing market studies conducted, potential residential development sites marketed and their needs to be support in place for upper-floor residential units.

Other economic trends

The presentation made to the board explained that Forbes Magazine notes that by 2025, 70% of those permanently working will be doing so from home at least five days a month while a Gallup poll shows almost 60% of workers prefer working from home. Specifically, the survey showed most people preferred working from home one to four days a week.

Beyond remote workers, a full 36% of all workers are freelance.

While the number of business applications in the state rose 22.2% in 2021, Henry County had a healthy increase of 43.8%.

Mega projects at Commonwealth Crossing will continue to get full attention in the upcoming year now that $22.2 million has been secured to grade Lot #2 transforming the site form 57 acres to 150 acres and making it the only site in Virginia over 100 acres with rail access and all utilities in place.

Grant funding has also been received for additional grading at Commonwealth Crossing and Lot #5 will produce an additional 8-acre pad.

Education

Total school funding in Henry County increased from about $87 million in FY21 to over $101 million in FY24 and in FY23 the Henry County Public Schools completed a multi-year process of returning all employees on the Teacher Scale to their rightful step.

The teacher scale increases represented a 5% increase in FY23 and are projected to do the same in FY24.

In FY21, at the onset of the pandemic, bus drivers and drivers' aides were the only employee group to receive pay increases. In FY22 the prior year increase of 3.5% rose to 5% and in FY23 it goes to 10% and in FY24 it is projected to be 7%.

The presentation to the board indicated the state is also considering increased funding for math and reading specialist positions, retention bonuses and performance initiatives and recruitment incentives for teachers.

Public Safety

Overall funding for public safety has increased from just over $2 million in FY15 to more than $3.7 million in FY23.

Total emergency calls have risen from 7,992 in 2013 to 10,329 in 2022.

The Sheriff's Office received $8.7 million in funding in 2013, and that amount increased to $19.7 million in 2023.

Finances

The total General Fund Balance has grown from $22.5 million in 2010 to $60.2 million in 2022, and the unassigned fund balance over the same period has grown from $16.8 million to $32.4 million.

While revenue from real estate remained flat in Henry County, personal property revenue rose about 5% along with slight increases in the sales and meals taxes and a modest increase in the utility tax.

Future

The future prospects in Henry County highlighted during the presentation included a broadband project that is underway, 66 new apartments to be created by the Fieldale Elementary and John Redd Smith School renovation projects and approximately $75,000 to be received annually for the next 17 years for opioid abatement.

It was also noted that the Martinsville City Council voted to end all of its proceedings related to reversion. Henry County spent approximately $343,000 in legal fees related to reversion as of last month and some legal work will still be needed to tie-up loose ends related to previous filings in the court system.